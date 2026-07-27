Moeller grad Matt Ponatoski to remain at University of Kentucky, will not sign with Reds

CINCINNATI — University of Kentucky freshman quarterback Matt Ponatoski, a 2026 Moeller High School graduate, has decided to stay with the University of Kentucky and will not sign with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Major League Baseball Draft signing deadline is 5 p.m. Monday.

Ponatoski, a former Moeller baseball and football star, arrived in Lexington July 15 and is on the official UK football roster. Ponatoski plans to play UK football and baseball as planned. The Reds offered an opportunity for Ponatoski to sign with the Major League Baseball team and still play UK football but he declined.

The Reds drafted Ponatoski July 12 in the 18th round of the Major League Baseball Draft. The 2025 Gatorade Ohio High School Baseball Player of the Year and the 2024 Ohio Mr. Football recipient was selected as a pitcher by the Reds at No. 542 overall in the draft.

Ponatoski, a 2025 Ohio Mr. Football finalist, threw for 2,402 yards and 28 touchdowns with just one interception his senior season at Moeller. He also rushed for a touchdown for the Crusaders (8-4), a Division I regional semifinalist.

Ponatoski helped to lead the Moeller baseball team (25-7) to a Division I state runner-up finish in June.

Ponatoski has the distinction of being at the top or near the top in several Moeller baseball program statistical categories including plate appearances (third in career, 344), hits (seventh in career with 101), home runs (10th in career with 7), runs scored (third in career, 91), runs batted in (second in career, 94) and walks (first in career, 67). He was also the ninth Moeller player to have 100 hits in his career.

Ponatoski is the 42nd Moeller graduate ever selected in the MLB Draft and the 48th pick overall in program history.

Ponatoski is the 20th Moeller baseball player drafted straight out of high school and the first since left-handed pitcher Nick Bennett in 2016, according to Moeller Baseball Analytics.

UK opens its football season Sept. 5 against visiting Youngstown State.

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