Matt Ponatoski in Lexington to start University of Kentucky football, hasn't ruled out Reds

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Moeller High School graduate Matt Ponatoski has arrived in Lexington and is prepared to start his University of Kentucky football career.

But, the former Moeller baseball and football star hasn’t ruled out the Cincinnati Reds just yet after being drafted by the Major League Baseball team in the 18th round on July 12.

Ponatoski, a 4-star quarterback, has not made a final decision as of late Wednesday afternoon as his family helped to move him into his room in Lexington. The UK football offseason workouts start at 6:15 a.m. Thursday. The UK football training camp is scheduled to begin the first week of August.

The Reds drafted Ponatoski July 12 in the 18th round of the Major League Baseball Draft. The 2025 Gatorade Ohio High School Baseball Player of the Year and the 2024 Ohio Mr. Football recipient was selected as a pitcher by the Reds at No. 542 overall in the draft.

Ponatoski, who is signed with the University of Kentucky for football and baseball, has until July 27 to formally decide whether he wants to continue his UK athletics career or sign with the Reds.

Ponatoski, a 2025 Ohio Mr. Football finalist, threw for 2,402 yards and 28 touchdowns with just one interception his senior season at Moeller. He also rushed for a touchdown for the Crusaders (8-4), a Division I regional semifinalist.

Ponatoski helped to lead the Moeller baseball team (25-7) to a Division I state runner-up finish in June.

Ponatoski has the distinction of being at the top or near the top in several Moeller baseball program statistical categories including plate appearances (third in career, 344), hits (seventh in career with 101), home runs (10th in career with 7), runs scored (third in career, 91), runs batted in (second in career, 94) and walks (first in career, 67). He was also the ninth Moeller player to have 100 hits in his career.

Ponatoski is the 42nd Moeller graduate ever selected in the MLB Draft and the 48th pick overall in program history.

Ponatoski is the 20th Moeller baseball player drafted straight out of high school and the first since left-handed pitcher Nick Bennett in 2016, according to Moeller Baseball Analytics.

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