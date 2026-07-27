Grandson of Bengals great Anthony Muñoz to have increased role with Lakota West football

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota West sophomore quarterback J.T. Muñoz wants to create his own football legacy.

Muñoz is the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Anthony Muñoz.

J.T. played Lakota West freshman football while he dressed in junior varsity and varsity competition in 2025. This season, Muñoz may see an increased role in certain offensive packages on the varsity team for the Firebirds.

Lakota West coach Tom Bolden is impressed with Muñoz and his potential for the future. The Firebirds open the season against visiting St. Xavier on Aug. 21 and play host to Lakota East on Aug. 28.

“Hopefully I will get some playing time, a little experience for the future,” Muñoz said. “See how varsity rolls and hopefully engage in the team a little bit.”

Lakota West (7-5 record in 2025) returns plenty of talent from a season ago. While the Firebirds aren’t in the spotlight like most preseasons, the Firebirds are eager to prove critics wrong.

Bolden said the Firebirds are working to live up to the standard of the program.

“I feel like we’re definitely under the radar,” said Lakota West senior tight end Xavier Ratica, who is verbally committed to Louisville. “Last year, we just didn’t put out the outcome that we wanted. A lot of people are kind of judging us based off of that, which I don’t blame (them) for, but I feel like this year we’re going to open a lot of eyes with how we’re going to come out playing.”

Senior quarterback Jackson Smith, who has been a part of varsity since his freshman year, is the starter.

“He’s a great leader,” Muñoz said. “He’s quiet, but he loves throwing the ball; he loves making good decisions. Hopefully I will take on that leadership when I become a senior or junior.”

Muñoz, 16, is grateful for the opportunity to learn from the coaches and players. He enjoys the quarterback position.

"I feel like it's a good role to be a leader," he said. "I feel like I love controlling the offense, being able to tell people what they're doing, understanding the plays."

Muñoz, who has a scholarship offer from Miami University, said he’s learned about football and faith from his grandfather.

“A while ago I learned my relationship with Jesus is a very big thing that comes with football, and I feel like leading people in that can be good and just being a leader,” Muñoz said.

Muñoz attended Miami University and the University of Cincinnati’s camps this offseason. He believes the RedHawks’ scholarship offer can lead to other opportunities in the future, too.

Muñoz, who also plays lacrosse, said family is an important part of his life.

“I love my family; great family,” Muñoz said. “My mom (Emily Muñoz) is the best. She’s the best thing. She’s taught me mostly everything, and I feel like she’s just a good example of what a leader should be. And I feel like she’s exemplified that her whole life.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter