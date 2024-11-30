Moeller football team advances to state championship game for first time since 2013

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Moeller High School football will play next week for a state championship for the first time since 2013.

The Crusaders defeated Centerville 49-10 Friday night in a Division I state semifinal at Princeton High School’s Pat Mancuso Field at Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium.

Moeller junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski was 13 of 17 passing for 431 yards and six touchdowns. That included a 99-yard touchdown pass connection to senior wide receiver Jovan Love.

Moeller (14-1) made its fourth consecutive state semifinal appearance. Moeller is seeking its first state final appearance since 2013 when it won the ninth state championship in program history. The Crusaders are appearing in their 40th postseason as a program.

“We made it to this game four years in a row and can’t get over the hump," said Moeller junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski. "It feels great to get over the hump. And the way we did it. I think we got almost everybody in the game – freshmen through senior that traveled so it was just awesome. A great experience for everybody on a cold night. A snow game. But, the weather held up. It was great weather. So excited for next week.”

“I’m speechless right now,” Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said. “I’m a little numb honestly because I love this team. I love these seniors. It’s a little bit bittersweet for me because I get one more week with them.”

“Three years in a row of disappointment,” Bathiany said. “Last year was absolutely gut-wrenching just the way everything ended. And for them to be able to Canton their senior year is really something special.”

Friday’s winner will face off against Olentangy Liberty (13-2) in the Division I state final at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Moeller was one of eight Greater Cincinnati high school football teams set to compete in state semifinals on Friday night.

The Crusaders entered Friday night as the No. 1-ranked team in the MaxPreps Ohio high school football rankings (regardless of division).

