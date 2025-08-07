Moeller football ranks No. 1 in Ohio Preseason MaxPreps Top 25

CINCINNATI — The Moeller football team is ranked No. 1 in the Ohio Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings.

Moeller (14-2 record in 2024), ranked No. 35 nationally by MaxPreps this preseason, was the Division I state runner-up in 2024. The team returns several key players, including senior quarterback Matt Ponatoski (University of Kentucky verbal commit), who is the reigning Ohio Mr. Football recipient.

“He’s confident as can be,” Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said. “He’s competing like crazy. He has complete control of the offense, but we’re expanding on it as well and putting even more on his plate. It’s a lot of fun to see him now take that next step in his development, going on year three being a starter — you could say year four. We’re doing the things with him that I don’t know if a lot of other high school kids could do just because they don’t have enough reps under their belt. But with him, we can and we can put ourselves in the right play every single time.”

Moeller made its first state final appearance since 2013 last season. They had won 11 consecutive games going into the 2024 state final and were ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of divisions). They'll try to win their 10th state title in their storied program history this season.



“We’re very hungry this year, looking to get back to state and get the job done this time,” Moeller junior defensive back Marino Middleton said.

Moeller opens the 2025 season in a 4 p.m. game against Princeton Aug. 23 at West Clermont.

Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-3 record in 2024) is ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings, while Anderson (15-1) is No. 3.

Anderson, which opens the season against visiting Cooper Aug. 22, was the Division II state runner-up in 2024. Anderson has several talented players including four-star juniors Ace Alston (cornerback) and Antwoine Higgins (linebacker).

Lakewood St. Edward (9-6) and St. Xavier (10-4) are Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, in the MaxPreps state rankings.

The Ohio high school football season begins the week of Aug. 18. The first Friday night is scheduled for Aug. 22.

