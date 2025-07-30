Moeller senior Matt Ponatoski named a national top-10 quarterback by MaxPreps

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller High School senior Matt Ponatoski was named Wednesday as a top-10 quarterback in the nation this preseason by MaxPreps.

Ponatoski, who is verbally committed to the University of Kentucky for football and baseball, is ranked No. 9 nationally on the MaxPreps list for best high school quarterbacks. Ponatoski is the only Ohio quarterback on that list.

Ponatoski is the reigning Ohio Mr. Football and Gatorade Ohio High School Football Player of the Year at Moeller (14-2 record in 2024). Moeller was the Division I football state runner-up in December 2024.

Last season, Ponatoski was 281 for 405 in passing attempts for 4,217 yards and 57 touchdowns for the Crusaders, according to Moeller Assistant Athletic Director George Smith. Ponatoski also had a rushing touchdown.

“He's unbelievable," Moeller football coach Bert Bathiany said of Ponatoski during the 2024 season.

"I get to see that every day in practice. He's unbelievable. He's the best player in Ohio in my mind. He absolutely is."

Moeller, ranked No. 35 nationally by MaxPreps this preseason, opens the 2025 campaign Aug. 23 against Princeton in a 4 p.m. Saturday game at West Clermont.

In baseball this past spring, Ponatoski hit .440 with four home runs, seven doubles, one triple and 38 runs batted in for Moeller, according to the Greater Catholic League website. Ponatoski had 12 stolen bases, too. He had a .538 on-base percentage.

Ponatoski was named to the 2025 MaxPreps All-America Baseball Second Team in baseball this summer.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter