Moeller baseball team to play for the Division I state championship Friday in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Moeller High School baseball team will play for a state championship Friday afternoon in Akron.

Moeller defeated Perrysburg 8-6 in a Division I state semifinal Thursday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park in Akron. Moeller (25-6) advances to play either St. Xavier or Lewis Center Olentangy Orange in the Division I state final at 4 p.m. Friday in Akron.

Thursday was the first baseball meeting between Moeller and Perrysburg.

Moeller, winners of 10 consecutive games, is seeking its 10th state championship in program history.

Moeller is in the state final for the first time since 2023, when it was the Division I state champion.

Moeller entered this state tournament by outscoring its opponents 15-0 in the regional tournament last week at Wright State University.

St. Xavier (25-5 record entering Friday) plays Olentangy Orange (24-5) in the other state semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.

St. X is in the state tournament for the first time since 2003, when the Bombers defeated Milford 4-3 in the Division I state final. St. X was also a 1994 Division I state semifinalist.

St. X won six consecutive games entering Thursday night.

St. X and Moeller - both Greater Catholic League South division members - played three times in the regular season. St. X won the regular-season series, 2-1.

Moeller won the season's first meeting 12-2 on April 15. St. X won 7-4 on May 3 and 10-0 on May 6.

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