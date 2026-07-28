Reds-Guardians game postponed due to severe weather, to be made up in doubleheader

CINCINNATI — The Reds' Monday night game against the Cleveland Guardians has been postponed due to severe weather, the team announced.

The game, originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m., will be made up Tuesday at 1:40 p.m. as the first game in a split doubleheader. Fans who had tickets for Monday's game may present them for the make-up game at Great American Ball Park with no exchange necessary.

Gates will open for the make-up game for season ticket holders at 12:10 p.m. and the general public at 12:40 p.m.

Cincinnati will then play its second game of the doubleheader and its originally scheduled 7:10 p.m. first pitch time. Gates will open for that game for season ticket holders at 5:40 p.m. and for the general public at 6:10 p.m.

The Reds will offer the 3-2-1 Tuesday promotions at both the original Tuesday evening game and the make-up during the day.

For those who are not able to make the Tuesday make-up game, you can exchange your tickets for any remaining Sunday through Friday regular-season game at Great American Ball Park, subject to availability.

Ticket exchanges can be made at Great American Ball Park's ticket windows throughout the regular season or by calling 513-381-REDS Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who have paper tickets with no price printed may only use their tickets for the make-up game, and they are not eligible for exchange for games the rest of the season.

For more information about exchanging tickets, click here.