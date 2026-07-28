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Reds-Guardians game postponed due to severe weather, to be made up in doubleheader

Cincinnati Reds fan base among most 'miserable' in sports, ESPN says
Jamie Sabau
<p>CINCINNATI, OH - MAY 5: Fans wait out a rain delay to the start of the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 5, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)</p>
Cincinnati Reds fan base among most 'miserable' in sports, ESPN says
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CINCINNATI — The Reds' Monday night game against the Cleveland Guardians has been postponed due to severe weather, the team announced.

The game, originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m., will be made up Tuesday at 1:40 p.m. as the first game in a split doubleheader. Fans who had tickets for Monday's game may present them for the make-up game at Great American Ball Park with no exchange necessary.

Gates will open for the make-up game for season ticket holders at 12:10 p.m. and the general public at 12:40 p.m.

Cincinnati will then play its second game of the doubleheader and its originally scheduled 7:10 p.m. first pitch time. Gates will open for that game for season ticket holders at 5:40 p.m. and for the general public at 6:10 p.m.

The Reds will offer the 3-2-1 Tuesday promotions at both the original Tuesday evening game and the make-up during the day.

For those who are not able to make the Tuesday make-up game, you can exchange your tickets for any remaining Sunday through Friday regular-season game at Great American Ball Park, subject to availability.

Ticket exchanges can be made at Great American Ball Park's ticket windows throughout the regular season or by calling 513-381-REDS Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who have paper tickets with no price printed may only use their tickets for the make-up game, and they are not eligible for exchange for games the rest of the season.

For more information about exchanging tickets, click here.

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