Milford running back Natwan Webster, son of former Bengals linebacker, voted WCPO player of the week

MILFORD, Ohio — Milford High School football represents so much to senior running back Natwan Webster.

"It's a lifestyle; it's a family to me," Webster said before Wednesday's practice. "Every moment that I spend in football is a memory that I love. And without football, I don't know where I would be really."

The end zone is where you could find Webster plenty of times last week.

Webster, the son of former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Nate Webster, was named the WCPO player of the week after a memorable performance against Loveland.

The three-year starter scored three rushing touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in the Eagles' 47-21 win over Loveland Sept. 2.

"He's an outstanding player," Milford coach Tom Grippa said. "He's one of the best running backs in the ECC (Eastern Cincinnati Conference) and we're proud of him. He's a great leader for our team; he's one of our captains."

Webster is one of the leaders for the Eagles (3-0, 2-0 ECC) as they prepare to play at Anderson Friday night in a key ECC matchup.

"He's a kid that's got the 'it factor,'" Grippa said. "Kids gravitate to him. He's been a great emotional leader and motivating our team in the weight room all year. He lets his play speak for itself on the field."

Milford senior quarterback Austin Hardin - who has thrown for 12 touchdowns this season - said he knows he can count on Webster, who rushed for 774 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.

This year, Milford is 3-0 for the first time since the 2008 season and the Eagles are trying to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 1977, according to athletic director Aaron Zupka.

Anderson (2-1, 2-0 ECC) has won the past three games against the Eagles. Friday's game is crucial because it should have implications in the competition for the ECC title later in the season.

One aspect is certain: There should be plenty of offense and points on the scoreboard on Friday.

Anderson, a Division II, Region 8 program, averages nearly 41 points and Milford, a Division I, Region 4 program, averages nearly 44 points through three games.

Anderson averages 483 yards of offense while Milford is at 417 yards.

"This week I know there is some tough competition," Webster said. "But, we need to stick to the game plan and I really think we could surprise some people."

