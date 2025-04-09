McNicholas High School names Trey Scotti its boys basketball coach

CINCINNATI — McNicholas High School on Wednesday named Trey Scotti its new boys basketball coach.

Scotti succeeds former Rockets coach Tim Monahan, who coached McNicholas for 16 seasons.

He is the ninth coach in program history but only the fifth since 1968. He has an extensive basketball background, including four years on the Xavier University staff under former head coaches Chris Mack and Travis Steele and four years as the head basketball manager at Indiana University under former coach Tom Crean.

“I’d like to thank the McNick Administration for this opportunity,” Scotti said in a statement. “My door is always open and I am excited to get to know everyone in Rocket Nation, connect with alumni and the McNick community as a whole. I can’t wait to get to work and give these players a basketball experience, from top to bottom, that is high level.”

His most recent stint as a head coach was at The Skill Factory (TSF) High School Prep in Atlanta for two seasons. As the first TSF head coach, he led the team to a top 25 national ranking in his first season and the No. 8 (MaxPreps) and No. 21 (ESPN) final national rankings in his second season.

While in Atlanta, Scotti and the staff developed 11 players who went on to play at the Division I level.

A Peoria, Ill., native, Scotti was a standout player for Pekin Community High School. He led the Dragons to more than 35 wins in his junior and senior years overall. He earned all-league and all-conference selections playing in the largest basketball division in Illinois. Scotti’s wife, Emily, is a former state champion basketball player from Columbus North (Ind.) and the couple resides in Cincinnati.

“Our players couldn’t be any more fortunate to have Coach Scotti,” McNicholas athletic director Drew Schmidt said in a statement. “His connections in the sport and his experience speaks for itself, and his vision and plan will elevate our program for next level opportunities here at McNick and beyond the court. His care and concern for building relationships, coupled with his focus on development is an awesome combination for our entire program. I look forward to him raising the bar for McNicholas Athletics and continuing to build on the foundation of a championship program.”

McNicholas had a 12-12 record, including 3-7 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division this past season.

