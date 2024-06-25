Mason High School baseball team ranked No. 11 in season's final MaxPreps Top 25

MASON, Ohio — The state-champion Mason High School baseball team is ranked No. 11 nationally in the season’s final MaxPreps Top 25.

The Comets defeated Twinsburg 8-1 earlier this month to capture the Division I state championship at Canal Park in Akron. It is Mason’s first state baseball championship in 88 seasons.

Mason coach Curt Bly said the program is enjoying the ability to share their journey since the state final.

"It's been a whirlwind, honestly," Bly said. "We certainly appreciate the support from the community."

The team has been recognized at several locations including by the school board, the City of Mason and the Mason Challenger League all-star game.

The team will likely have a state championship ring ceremony in the fall or winter. The players have enjoyed discussing the memories of a postseason that won't be forgotten.

The Comets never trailed throughout the tournament despite facing several formidable opponents. There were two no-hitters and no errors committed.

"Just super proud of what our program was able to accomplish this year," Bly said. "It's been awesome. A lot of support, a lot of messages."

Mason (28-6), which won seven consecutive games to complete the memorable journey, defeated Perrysburg 1-0 in a state semifinal June 7. That clinched Mason’s second state final appearance in program history.

Mason was a 1987 Class AA state runner-up and a state semifinalist in 2022 and 2018.

Mason’s 17 seniors this season had an unbreakable bond this entire spring.

“We believed in our guys and they believe in each other more importantly,” Bly said.

Mason was one of only two Ohio teams in the final national rankings. Moeller, which was a Division I regional runner-up to Mason, is ranked No. 18 nationally.

