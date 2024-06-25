Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Mason High School baseball team ranked No. 11 in season's final MaxPreps Top 25

Comets earned their first state championship in baseball program history June 9
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Mason High School baseball team ranked No. 11 in season's final MaxPreps Top 25
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jun 25, 2024

MASON, Ohio — The state-champion Mason High School baseball team is ranked No. 11 nationally in the season’s final MaxPreps Top 25.

The Comets defeated Twinsburg 8-1 earlier this month to capture the Division I state championship at Canal Park in Akron. It is Mason’s first state baseball championship in 88 seasons.

Mason coach Curt Bly said the program is enjoying the ability to share their journey since the state final.

"It's been a whirlwind, honestly," Bly said. "We certainly appreciate the support from the community."

The team has been recognized at several locations including by the school board, the City of Mason and the Mason Challenger League all-star game.

The team will likely have a state championship ring ceremony in the fall or winter. The players have enjoyed discussing the memories of a postseason that won't be forgotten.

The Comets never trailed throughout the tournament despite facing several formidable opponents. There were two no-hitters and no errors committed.

"Just super proud of what our program was able to accomplish this year," Bly said. "It's been awesome. A lot of support, a lot of messages."

Mason (28-6), which won seven consecutive games to complete the memorable journey, defeated Perrysburg 1-0 in a state semifinal June 7. That clinched Mason’s second state final appearance in program history.

Mason was a 1987 Class AA state runner-up and a state semifinalist in 2022 and 2018.

Mason’s 17 seniors this season had an unbreakable bond this entire spring.

“We believed in our guys and they believe in each other more importantly,” Bly said.

Mason was one of only two Ohio teams in the final national rankings. Moeller, which was a Division I regional runner-up to Mason, is ranked No. 18 nationally.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
WCPO 9 Cincinnati Latest Headlines | June 25, 7am
Drag racing legend John Force involved in fiery crash at Virginia track
Drag racing legend John Force involved in fiery crash at Virginia track
Add high schoolers to the list of athletes cashing in on NIL deals
Add high schoolers to the list of athletes cashing in on NIL deals
Los Angeles Lakers hire 39-year-old newcomer JJ Redick as head coach, sources say
Los Angeles Lakers hire 39-year-old newcomer JJ Redick as head coach, sources say
WNBA star Cameron Brink shares emotional message after tearing ACL
WNBA star Cameron Brink shares emotional message after tearing ACL
Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, advances to first USGA event after winning qualifier
Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, advances to first USGA event after winning qualifier
MLB to honor Willie Mays in game at historic Negro League baseball stadium
MLB to honor Willie Mays in game at historic Negro League baseball stadium
FC Cincinnati prepares for match against Philadelphia Union
Tumbling into history: first HBCU division one acrobatics and tumbling team concludes season
Tumbling into history: first HBCU division one acrobatics and tumbling team concludes season
Baseball legend Willie Mays has died at 93
Baseball legend Willie Mays has died at 93
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!