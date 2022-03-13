Mason girls basketball team completes season as Division I state runner-up

DAYTON, Ohio — The Mason High School girls basketball team completed its season as the Division I state runner-up Saturday night.

Reynoldsburg defeated the Comets 63-56 in overtime in the Division I state final at University of Dayton Arena.

Mason (27-3) led by as much as 11 points (38-27) with 2:27 left in the third quarter but Reynoldsburg closed the gap to 1 after back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders (26-2) went on a 6-2 run to start overtime and never trailed again.

Mason completed its sixth trip to the state Final Four. It is the fourth state runner-up finish in program history.

"I will reflect on how hard my kids worked," Mason coach Rob Matula said. "How coachable they are, how they represent the community - that's really what I will dwell on more than the what-ifs."

Mason senior center Kyla Oldacre scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her fifth consecutive double-double. Freshman point guard Madison Parrish scored 12 points and had five assists and three steals. Junior guard Amanda Barnes had 11 points and five rebounds.

The Comets were in the state final for the first time since 2016 when it was a state runner-up.

Mason completed this season as the No. 6-ranked team in the Division I state poll while Reynoldsburg was No. 4.

