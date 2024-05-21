Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Madeira High School names Brian Kellett new head boys basketball coach

Third Madeira head boys basketball coach in the past 30-plus years
madeira (1).png
Provided
Madeira High School named Brian Kellett Tuesday afternoon as its new head boys basketball coach.
madeira (1).png
Posted at 4:38 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 16:38:47-04

MADEIRA, Ohio — Madeira High School named Brian Kellett Tuesday afternoon as its boys basketball head coach.

"We wanted a coach who was both passionate and knowledgeable about the game and also has a strong desire to build relationships and making the Madeira basketball experience special,” Madeira City Schools Superintendent Kenji Matsudo said in a statement. “We have found that and more in Coach Kellett who has experience in strong basketball programs and a proven track record of gaining buy-in from student athletes.”

Kellett arrives at Madeira from his coaching roles at St. Xavier where he was an interim head coach and assistant coach. He brings over 20 years of coaching experience with him including previous roles in Madeira when he was an assistant coach in the boys program and also more recently as a coach for the middle school girls basketball program.

He brings a dynamic approach to the game, emphasizing a fast-paced, high-scoring style, according to a news release. His strategic vision focuses on maximizing the team's offensive potential.

"I am incredibly excited to lead the Madeira’s basketball program and to work with these talented young athletes," Kellett said in a statement. "My goal is to create an environment where our players play hard but can also excel not just in basketball, but in all aspects of life. Basketball is a powerful tool for teaching important life lessons, and I am dedicated to helping our players develop skills that will serve them well beyond their time on the court."

Some familiar Madeira faces will be joining the coaching staff including Chris Benintendi, Madeira graduates Matt Ballweg, Sam Solinski, Mark Manfredi and Steve Schloss, and current coaches Mike Lockhart and Robert Manning.

Kellett and his wife Sarah have two daughters attending Madeira. He will become just the third head coach of Madeira basketball in the last 30-plus years following longtime coach Jim Reynolds and the program’s most recent head coach, Rick Rockwell.

Madeira had a 7-16 record this past season including 4-10 in the Cincinnati Hills League.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Gamble Montessori hoops coach Michael Holmes steps down after four seasons OHSAA members approve proposal that would allow schools to opt up to Division I 'A phenomenal job': Woodward's Jarelle Redden steps down after seven seasons

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Star golfer Scottie Scheffler's court date postponed after arrest during PGA Championship
Star golfer Scottie Scheffler's court date postponed after arrest during PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested by police outside PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested by police outside PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler detained by police outside PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler detained by police outside PGA Championship
What is NIL? Breaking down the changes that impact college, high school sports
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech draws mixed reactions
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech draws mixed reactions
Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut smashes ESPN league viewership record
Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut smashes ESPN league viewership record
NFL distances itself from comments made by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in viral graduation speech
NFL distances itself from comments made by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in viral graduation speech
Bengals release 2024 schedule: Which games are most important?
Track star appealing WIAA decision that deemed him ineligible because of where his parents live
Track star appealing WIAA decision that deemed him ineligible because of where his parents live
"That's a no-brainer" – DE Trey Hendrickson plans to play for Bengals after requesting trade
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Help local kids play soccer with a new pair of cleats!