Madeira High School names Brian Kellett new head boys basketball coach

MADEIRA, Ohio — Madeira High School named Brian Kellett Tuesday afternoon as its boys basketball head coach.

"We wanted a coach who was both passionate and knowledgeable about the game and also has a strong desire to build relationships and making the Madeira basketball experience special,” Madeira City Schools Superintendent Kenji Matsudo said in a statement. “We have found that and more in Coach Kellett who has experience in strong basketball programs and a proven track record of gaining buy-in from student athletes.”

Kellett arrives at Madeira from his coaching roles at St. Xavier where he was an interim head coach and assistant coach. He brings over 20 years of coaching experience with him including previous roles in Madeira when he was an assistant coach in the boys program and also more recently as a coach for the middle school girls basketball program.

He brings a dynamic approach to the game, emphasizing a fast-paced, high-scoring style, according to a news release. His strategic vision focuses on maximizing the team's offensive potential.

"I am incredibly excited to lead the Madeira’s basketball program and to work with these talented young athletes," Kellett said in a statement. "My goal is to create an environment where our players play hard but can also excel not just in basketball, but in all aspects of life. Basketball is a powerful tool for teaching important life lessons, and I am dedicated to helping our players develop skills that will serve them well beyond their time on the court."

Some familiar Madeira faces will be joining the coaching staff including Chris Benintendi, Madeira graduates Matt Ballweg, Sam Solinski, Mark Manfredi and Steve Schloss, and current coaches Mike Lockhart and Robert Manning.

Kellett and his wife Sarah have two daughters attending Madeira. He will become just the third head coach of Madeira basketball in the last 30-plus years following longtime coach Jim Reynolds and the program’s most recent head coach, Rick Rockwell.

Madeira had a 7-16 record this past season including 4-10 in the Cincinnati Hills League.

