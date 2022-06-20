Loveland High School names Rich Bryant as its new athletic director starting in August

LOVELAND, Ohio — The Loveland City School District announced the selection of Rich Bryant as the new district director of student athletics. He has been approved by the board of education and is scheduled to officially start Aug. 1.

Bryant, a Loveland resident, has served as athletic director and assistant principal at Lakota East since 2009.

"At a professional and personal level, I could not be more excited to join the Loveland City School District," Bryant said in a release. "This is an incredible opportunity and I cannot wait to use the platform of the position to positively impact student-athletes, their families, and the entire Loveland school community.”

Bryant succeeds Brian Conatser in the district director of student athletics position. Conatser, a Loveland resident, is moving to Loveland High School as assistant principal after serving as athletic director for the past four years.

Conatser said he had a "fantastic experience" watching the student-athletes succeed over the years in his position as athletic director.

"I enjoyed working with our coaches as well as everyone inside the athletic department," Conatser said.

Lakota East has not named a new athletic director.

"I believe Rich is one of the best athletic directors in Southwest Ohio and the entire state," Lakota East principal Rob Burnside said. "He did a phenomenal job."

Lakota East had numerous accomplishments within its athletic department during Bryant's time at the school. The Thunderhawks had an individual or team state champion since 2014.

"He is certainly leaving the East athletic department in a much better place than he found it," Burnside said. "He moved us forward."

Bryant has served in a variety roles and duties in high school sports. He has been the manager of the Greater Miami Conference and Southwest District cross country meets. Lakota East has hosted numerous postseason tournament contests in basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and the district gymnastics meet.

Burnside said he appreciated Bryant's level of professionalism and attention to detail in all his duties at Lakota East.

Bryant previously worked as a building assistant principal in the Ross Local and Northwest Local School Districts. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in education administration from the University of Cincinnati.

