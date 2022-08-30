Loveland High School names co-head coaches for the girls basketball team

LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland High School named Keith Braswell and Bradley Early as co-head coaches of the varsity girls basketball team, Loveland athletic director Rich Bryant said Monday night.

Braswell and Early were assistant coaches for the Tigers during the 2021-22 season. The co-head coaches succeed former head coach Darnell Parker, who died in late July.

Parker, who had a 93-31 coaching record at Loveland, was the Eastern Cincinnati Conference coach of the year in 2020-21 and 2019-20, leading the Tigers to conference titles both years. He was named the Greater Cincinnati Basketball Hall of Fame Ohio girls co-coach of the year in 2020-21.

Loveland posted the head coaching position Aug. 10 with a deadline of two weeks. But the Eastern Cincinnati Conference member ultimately liked the idea of Early and Braswell leading the Tigers.

"I made the decision to move forward with two of the internal candidates who will lead the program this winter," Bryant said. "At the end of the day we had to what was best for the girls and that is continuity and normalcy."

Loveland had a 15-10 record overall including 9-7 in the ECC last season.

"Program-wide, we continue to mourn the loss of Coach Parker and will do so throughout the next several months," Bryant said. "And the introduction of a new head coach is not what the program needs at this point."

The first day of official coaching for the girls basketball season occurs Oct. 21. The season begins Nov. 18.

