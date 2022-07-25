Loveland High School girls basketball coach Darnell Parker dies at the age of 44

LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland High School girls basketball coach Darnell Parker seemed to always have a megawatt smile and a positive outlook on life.

"His enthusiasm and optimism were contagious," Loveland City School District Superintendent Mike Broadwater said. "He leaves a legacy of leadership and grace in our community."

On Sunday, Parker died at the age of 44 after he was diagnosed with colon and liver cancer Oct. 25, 2020.

“Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time," Broadwater said in a statement. "Darnell was an amazing person and demonstrated tremendous character and determination during his battle."

Parker is survived by his children Alexis and Madison, and his wife, Samantha, who is expecting their first child, according to the school district.

"Coach Parker was just electric," Loveland High School principal Adam Reed said. "He could light a room up. His players loved playing for him. His passion for basketball was contagious. "You just felt better when you saw him and had a conversation with him."

In addition to being with family and friends, Parker's passion was coaching high school basketball. He spent five seasons at Loveland.

"I spent the better part of almost 20-plus years in coaching at different levels of encouraging young people and kids to persevere, push through and control what you can control," Parker told WCPO in November 2020.

"And that's one of the things I cannot control -- the fact that I have cancer. It's happened. It's here. Now what I can control is how I attack my treatments, how my attitude is on the days that I'm feeling really well. And once this is all over how I can affect others that are going to go through my similar situation."

Parker was the Eastern Cincinnati Conference coach of the year in 2020-21 and 2019-20. He was named the Greater Cincinnati Basketball Hall of Fame Ohio girls co-coach of the year in 2020-21.

Parker, who had a 93-31 record at Loveland, led the Tigers to conference titles in 2020-21 and 2019-20. He also previously coached the Clark Montessori High School boys basketball team prior to Loveland.

"Coach Darnell Parker always had the biggest smile, a positive outlook, and an infectious laugh," said Loveland High School assistant principal Brian Conatser, the school's former athletic director.

"He loved his basketball family and he shined on the sidelines as their leader. We are all better people having been in his presence and felt his enthusiasm for life."

