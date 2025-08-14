'It's awesome' | The Pit at Elder High School features new turf this football season

CINCINNATI — Elder senior offensive tackle Tyrell Scott smiles when discussing the Friday night environment of home football games at The Pit.

“It’s amazing,” said Scott, who is verbally committed to Western Kentucky University. “It’s like when you are on the field you kind of block it out, lock in for the game. But, actually being on the field and you take a look around there is so much love. And just the energy on the field is honestly one of the best things I’ve ever played on.”

Scott is one of four returning starters for the Elder offensive line this season. The Panthers (6-6 record in 2024) open the season against visiting Mount Zion Prep of Maryland on Aug. 22.

The Panthers return a good deal of talent on both sides of the football, including junior quarterback Kaden Estep, who threw for 1,908 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Learn more about how the Panthers are gearing up for the season:

The Pit at Elder High School features new turf this football season

“A big improvement,” Elder coach Doug Ramsey said. “He was a good player last year but he’s throwing the ball exceptionally well. He’s not afraid to throw the ball in tight windows. He’s made some incredible throws this summer.”

The offensive line is ahead of last year’s group in terms of run block and pass protection, according to Ramsey. Scott was a Greater Catholic League South division first-team selection as a junior.

Scott said he's made it a priority to protect Estep at every moment on the field.

“It’s important to me,” Scott said. “Any quarterback I ever played with I’m going to treat him like my little sister. Maybe my mom. Nobody touches him on the field. Even when we are out here doing team, nobody touches the quarterback. If you do, you got to deal with me.”

Defensively, the Panthers return two key players in senior linebacker Derek Uran, who is verbally committed to Virginia. Uran and senior Alex Dugan were GCL South first-team selections in 2024.

Dugan had 66 tackles last season. Uran had 75 tackles, including 9.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in 2024.

"He's an outstanding player," Ramsey said.

Ramsey likes the leadership of this team overall and the direction it’s headed this preseason. It’s why he smiles when reflecting upon his upcoming 28th year as the Elder head coach.

“Love being around the players,” Ramsey said. “Love being around the coaches. Love the competition. And I don’t know what else I would do. It’s a good situation.”

The Panthers also love the new turf that was installed this past spring at The Pit. It’s another nice feature for the players, coaches and fans to enjoy on Friday nights this fall.

“It’s awesome,” Ramsey said. “I think when you’re in the stands and you will be able to see that running Panther. The shaded area — it will look really good. And obviously we needed it. It was packed down. This is really nice.”

