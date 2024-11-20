Loveland High School is seeking a varsity head football coach

LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland High School is seeking a head football coach, according to athletic director Jayson Bruce.

Brian Damewood was the interim head coach this season after former head coach Andy Cruse was named the Miami University tight ends coach in May.

“I am very appreciative of him for stepping up in June when Coach Cruse left and all of the time and effort that he put into running the program for us,” Bruce said Wednesday morning. “I do feel that opening the position back up allows us to see what candidates are out there and find someone that will lead our program for many years.”

Bruce said he plans to start interviews after Thanksgiving and hopes to name a new coach before winter break.

Damewood said he did not apply for the head coaching position but would like to continue at Loveland.

"I'm most comfortable in my role as special teams coordinator and position coach and our AD wanted to explore his options beyond me," Damewood said. "I would like to continue working with Loveland's program but that will be a decision made by the new head coach."

Damewood said he plans to continue coaching regardless of the situation.

"I love the sport and getting the opportunity to help young athletes develop and grow as players and young men is and always has been my passion as a coach and an educator," Damewood said.

Loveland had a 3-7 record including 3-6 in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference this season. The Tigers finished No. 19 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings.

Loveland has six postseason appearances in program history including winning the 2013 Division II state championship.

