Loveland football coach Andy Cruse named the Miami University tight ends coach

LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland High School football coach Andy Cruse has been named the Miami University tight ends coach.

Cruse, a former Miami University football player, was the Loveland head coach from 2019-2024. He helped the Tigers earn playoff appearances each of the past two years. He also helped develop student-athletes, sending 17 players on to the college football ranks over a five-year span. Loveland had a 5-6 overall record in 2023 including a 5-4 record in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference.

“I could not be more excited to be back at Miami University,” Cruse said in a statement. “It was an unbelievable experience as student-athlete here. Miami is special and I can’t wait to give back to this program, university and community that helped make me who I am today.”

Prior to his time at Loveland, Cruse coached wide receivers at Moeller High School from 2016-18 and added special teams coordinator to his title in 2017-18. He also coached wide receivers at his alma mater Turpin in 2015.

“Can’t thank Loveland and (Loveland football) enough for everything the last 5 years,” Cruse said in a post on X.“It was an honor to be your head coach! Continue to be great!”

Cruse completed his special education degree from Miami in 2013 and was also a four-year letter winner for the RedHawks' football team. He was a 2012 team captain and helped the Red and White secure a MAC Championship in 2010. He ranks seventh all-time in program history with 160 career catches.

After his time with the RedHawks, Cruse went on to play professionally from 2013-15, spending time with the Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Gladiators.

Loveland athletic director Jayson Bruce posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the school is seeking a head football coach for the 2024 season.

