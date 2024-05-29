Watch Now
Loveland football coach Andy Cruse named the Miami University tight ends coach

Former RedHawks wide receiver joins Chuck Martin's staff in Oxford
Loveland football coach Andy Cruse has been named the Miami University tight ends coach.
Posted at 11:19 AM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 11:19:29-04

LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland High School football coach Andy Cruse has been named the Miami University tight ends coach.

Cruse, a former Miami University football player, was the Loveland head coach from 2019-2024. He helped the Tigers earn playoff appearances each of the past two years. He also helped develop student-athletes, sending 17 players on to the college football ranks over a five-year span. Loveland had a 5-6 overall record in 2023 including a 5-4 record in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference.

“I could not be more excited to be back at Miami University,” Cruse said in a statement. “It was an unbelievable experience as student-athlete here. Miami is special and I can’t wait to give back to this program, university and community that helped make me who I am today.”

Prior to his time at Loveland, Cruse coached wide receivers at Moeller High School from 2016-18 and added special teams coordinator to his title in 2017-18. He also coached wide receivers at his alma mater Turpin in 2015.

“Can’t thank Loveland and (Loveland football) enough for everything the last 5 years,” Cruse said in a post on X.“It was an honor to be your head coach! Continue to be great!”

Cruse completed his special education degree from Miami in 2013 and was also a four-year letter winner for the RedHawks' football team. He was a 2012 team captain and helped the Red and White secure a MAC Championship in 2010. He ranks seventh all-time in program history with 160 career catches.

After his time with the RedHawks, Cruse went on to play professionally from 2013-15, spending time with the Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Gladiators.

Loveland athletic director Jayson Bruce posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the school is seeking a head football coach for the 2024 season.

