Locations set for Greater Cincinnati teams in OHSAA football regional finals Nov. 18-19

CINCINNATI — The locations are set for seven Greater Cincinnati high school football teams who are in the Ohio High School Athletic Association regional finals Nov. 18-19.

In Division I, Region 4, No. 1 seed Moeller (12-1) plays No. 3 Lakota West (13-0) at Princeton Nov. 18. It is a rematch of the 2021 regional final in which Moeller won 21-17 at Mason. This Friday will be the third consecutive regional final for Lakota West.

In Division II, Region 8, No. 4 seed Kings (12-1) plays No. 10 Anderson (8-5) at Mason Nov. 18. It is a rematch of a Week 10 matchup between the Eastern Cincinnati Conference opponents in which the Knights won 41-26 at Anderson.

In Division III, Region 12, No. 1 seed Badin (13-0) plays No. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (12-1) at Trotwood-Madison Nov. 18. The Rams, the 2021 Division III state runner-up, are 44-6 since the start of the 2019 season.

In Division IV, Region 16, No. 1 seed Wyoming (13-0) plays No. 2 Taft (11-2) at Lakota West. It is a rematch of the Week 2 game at Stargel Stadium in which Wyoming won 20-0.

A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into neutral site selections, according to the OHSAA.

The OHSAA has said that rarely can an available site be found exactly halfway between the two schools. Neutral sites receive a rental fee amount from the OHSAA and they keep revenue from concessions, parking and program sales.

The state semifinals are Nov. 25-26 at neutral locations. The state finals are Dec. 1-3 in Canton.

Regional finals

Nov. 18 games

Division I

Moeller (12-1) vs. Lakota West (13-0) at Princeton

Division II

Kings (12-1) vs. Anderson (8-5) at Mason

Division III

Badin (13-0) vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe (12-1) at Trotwood-Madison

Nov. 19 game

Division IV

Wyoming (13-0) vs. Taft (11-2) at Lakota West

