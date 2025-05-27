Local hoops star Kameron Mercer chosen to USA Basketball Men's U16 National Team

CINCINNATI — Former Winton Woods Middle School basketball star Kameron Mercer was selected Tuesday morning to the USA Basketball Men’s U16 National Team.

Mercer, a point guard who is ranked No. 5 nationally in the 2028 ESPN 25 player rankings, is scheduled to participate in the FIBA U16 Men’s AmeriCup. That event is scheduled for June 2-8 in Juárez, Mexico.

"I'm super proud of Kam and everything he's accomplished so far, but making the USA team is super special," said Craig Mercer, who is Kameron's father.

"The hard work and sacrifices Kam has made has put him in position to make Team USA. I'm more proud of the person Kam is outside of basketball; he is a high character, humble kid that works extremely hard."

Mercer and Newport 2027 forward Griffin Starks were among 35 players invited to participate in the U16 national team training camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., starting May 22.

Mercer was informed of his selection Tuesday morning. He is one of 12 players selected to the national team.

Finalists were selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Developmental National Team Committee and represent the graduating classes of 2027 and 2028. Athletes eligible for this team must be U.S. citizens, born on or after January 1, 2009.

The FIBA Men’s U16 AmeriCup features eight teams from the FIBA Americas zone with the top four teams advancing to the 2026 FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup in Turkey. The U.S. drew Group A with Mexico, Dominican Republic and Argentina. The USA tip off group play against Mexico on June 2, followed by matchups against Dominican Republic on June 3 and Argentina on June 4.

The Americans are 43-0 all-time at the competition, having won eight consecutive gold medals.

“We're super excited about Kam making the USA team," said EZ Sports Group Collegiate Director Trey Dees, who represents Mercer.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to go represent your country on the global stage. We're going to be cheering him on the whole way."

Mercer, a 6-foot-5 point guard, completed his freshman season with Huntington (W. Va.) Expression Prep this year.

Mercer, who still lives in Greater Cincinnati outside the school year and Huntington season, averaged 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists this past season at Huntington Expression Prep. Mercer, 15, has scholarship offers from the University of Cincinnati, Xavier University, Ohio State and Missouri.

Mercer, who has more than 54,000 Instagram followers, has name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, including an agreement with Pahhni, a Hamilton-based alkaline water bottling company.

