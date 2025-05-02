Former local hoops star Kameron Mercer is No. 5 in ESPN's 2028 national rankings

CINCINNATI — Former Winton Woods Middle School star Kameron Mercer is ranked the nation’s No. 5 basketball player in the debut of the 2028 ESPN 25 player rankings.

Mercer, a Huntington (W. Va.) Expression Prep 6-foot-5 point guard, has advanced to the final tryout for the USA Basketball U16 team May 22-24 in Colorado, with the final roster scheduled to be announced later this month, according to his family.

“I am very proud of myself but there is so much more work to do and I’m nowhere near done,” Mercer wrote in a text message to WCPO 9 Sports. “The work will be put in even harder now that I know I have more spots to climb. My goal is to be at least top three by the end of the summer and I feel I will be reaching that goal.”

Mercer, who still lives in Greater Cincinnati outside the school year and Huntington season, averaged 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists this past season at Huntington Expression Prep. Mercer has scholarship offers from the University of Cincinnati, Xavier University, Ohio State and Missouri.

“Kam being ranked No. 5 on the ESPN top 25 rankings is major for our city,” said EZ Sports Group Collegiate Director Trey Dees, who represents Mercer in name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities.

“Kam has a real chance of being the best high school basketball player ever from Cincinnati. His work ethic and humbleness will be the reason he makes it.”

Besides the college recruiting and rankings, the 15-year-old Mercer (he turns 16 on Aug. 11) just signed another NIL deal – this time with 24 Apparel, which is based in Phoenix, Ariz.

“I’m super excited to announce and work with 24 Apparel,” Mercer said. “When I went to Phoenix they treated me like family – from when I touched down (from the flight) – to when I left and took off. So it’s bigger than money; they treat me like family and I treat them like family. I definitely want to keep building a relationship with them and hopefully down the road we will work on a bigger deal to keep growing.”

Amber Smith, Team 24 public relations and media director, said the company, including owner Ruben Gammage, enjoys the rapport with Mercer.

“We’re really excited to have Kam on our team,” Smith said.

Mercer, who has more than 54,000 Instagram followers, has other NIL deals, too. That includes an agreement with Pahhni, a Hamilton-based alkaline water bottling company.

