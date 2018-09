CINCINNATI-- Local athletic directors are choosing to delay the kickoff of at least four high school football games tonight in advance of potential severe weather.

The 9 First Warning Weather Team is calling for possible storms to form between 5-10 p.m. tonight with the possibility of strong winds and perhaps some hail.

Moeller at St. Xavier, our game of the week, has been pushed back to 8:30 p.m. with gates opening at 7:30 p.m.

Edgewood at Harrison has also been pushed back to 8:30 p.m. with gates opening at 7:30 p.m.

Winton Woods at Northwest is pushed back until 8 p.m.

Taft at Hughes has also been pushed back to 8 p.m.

RELATED: Tonight's football schedule