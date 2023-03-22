Lakota West names Kelven Moss as boys basketball coach, pending board approval

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota West High School named Kelven Moss as its new head boys basketball coach, pending approval by the board of education on Monday.

“I’m excited to be the leader of the helm at Lakota West High School," Moss said in a statement. “My goal is to create championship culture not only on the court, but in the classroom and in the community. I expect to make an immediate impact in the GMC, and in the state of Ohio. I look forward to making all the alumni who have walked these hallways at West proud.”

Moss, the Middletown head coach the past two seasons, succeeds former Firebirds coach Jim Leon. Lakota West announced in late February that Leon would not return next season after being the Firebirds coach the past five seasons.

Moss arrives in West Chester with 16 years of coaching experience, including 10 years as a head coach. His head coaching experience includes the collegiate level where his teams won three conference championships. He's also coached in the Greater Miami Conference (Middletown) and in the Greater Catholic League (Fenwick).

“Our search included strong candidates from throughout the Tri-State area," Lakota West principal Ben Brown said in a statement. "Coach Moss has proven to be dedicated coach to each and every student-athlete. Not only is he knowledgeable and passionate about basketball, but his excellence as a school leader has earned respect from students, parents, colleagues, and community members. We welcome Coach Moss and his family to the Lakota West family.”

Lakota West athletic director Scott Kaufman said Moss is the perfect fit for the program and the school. He said Moss is a "proven winner with a mission to prepare his athletes for life after basketball."

"I am very thrilled about bringing Coach Moss into Lakota West as a our head basketball coach," Kaufman said in a statement. "As an AD, when the all-time leading scorer in Lakota West history (2023 guard Nate Dudukovich) refers to a coach as 'the best trainer he has ever had' I need to take notes and do my homework. With the hiring of Coach Moss, we accomplished exactly what I was hoping to for our kids, our basketball program and our community."

Moss, a 2001 Middletown High School graduate, had been the Middletown coach since May 2021. The Middies had a 23-25 record the past two seasons including 12-11 this past season.

Prior to Middletown, Moss was the Fenwick head boys basketball coach for two seasons, leading the Falcons to a 27-19 record during that time.

Moss, who played at Cumberland University (Lebanon, Tenn.), was the Miami University Hamilton head men's basketball coach for three seasons and an assistant coach for one season.

“His philosophies align directly with Lakota’s emphasis on preparing our students for success once they graduate from our school," Kaufman said. "He has a tremendous knowledge and passion for the game of basketball that will take our program to new heights.”

