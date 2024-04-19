Lakota West High School names Jay Chadwell as its girls basketball head coach

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota West High School named Jay Chadwell on Friday afternoon as its new girls basketball coach.

Chadwell was an assistant coach at the University of Mount Union this past season.

"I am please to announce Jay Chadwell as the new girls head basketball coach of Lakota West," Lakota West principal Ben Brown said in a statement. "Our search included strong candidates from throughout Ohio and around the country. Coach Chadwell has proven to be a dedicated coach to each and every student-athlete. Not only is he knowledgeable and passionate about basketball, but his excellence as a school leader has earned respect from students, parents, colleagues and community members."

Chadwell succeeds former Lakota West coach Andy Fishman, who announced his retirement from coaching in March after being the Lakota West head coach since the 1997-98 season.

Chadwell, 36, was a University of Mount Union women's basketball assistant coach this past season. He was previously the New Lexington High School girls basketball coach for five years and led the program to three consecutive conference titles and three coach of the year awards. Prior to that, he was the Logan High School coach for two years.

Chadwell was also an assistant coach at St. Ursula Academy, too.

"I'm very honored to be joining the Lakota West athletic department as the new coach of the girls basketball team," Chadwell said. "Coach Fishman, his staff and his players have built a program that is highly respected in Southwest Ohio and the state level."

Chadwell, a 2007 Georgetown High School graduate, played college basketball at Marietta College.

"I am very thrilled about bringing Coach Chadwell to Lakota West as our girls basketball coach," Lakota West athletic director Scott Kaufman said. "I believe that he is the right person to carry on the amazing tradition of girls basketball at Lakota West. We accomplished exactly what I was hoping to for our kids, our basketball program and our community. Coach Chadwell is a proven winner who has a specific plan to help to prepare his student-athletes for life after basketball."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter