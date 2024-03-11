'It's been such a terrific ride': Lakota West coach Andy Fishman announces retirement

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Lakota West girls basketball coach Andy Fishman has completed a journey that he will cherish forever.

On Monday afternoon, Fishman announced his retirement from a memorable coaching and education career at the Greater Miami Conference school.

"It's been such a terrific ride," Fishman told WCPO 9. "I loved being Lakota West's girls basketball coach. I have a lot of pride in it as well as I do in teaching in Lakota for all these years."

Fishman, 60, retires with a 497-170 career record, including the 2015 Division I state title. He is also in the Ohio High School Athletic Association records list for most career coaching wins.

The Firebirds won 74.5% of their games during his coaching career which started in the 1997-98 season. Lakota split into East and West high schools in 1997.

"I've only ever wanted to be the head coach at Lakota West," Fishman said. "I've turned down other jobs and I'm at great peace with that. I feel like Lakota West girls basketball has climbed the highest mountain possible. We've had the most amazing thrills of victory and the most crazy way of agonizing through a defeat. It's those moments that they bring great texture to just how profound an experience it is as a head coach to be in those moments and to share those moments with people you love."

Fishman, a New York native, will retire from education June 1 after 37 years as a special education teacher, including his first four years in New York City.

Fishman and his wife, Felice, plan to travel and spend more time with family, including daughters, Rylee and Blake, and their son, Tate.

"Rylee and Blake who both played in this program and love and care about it — they're about to have their first children, their first babies in April and May," Fishman said. "Tate is graduating from college. It's the winning time for my family at this point. Life is amazing. You go through this and you build so many relationships. There's people I want to spend time with and places I want to go."

Fishman created a program legacy at the suburban Cincinnati-area high school, which has three trips to the state Final Four in girls basketball, including as the 2015 state champion and 2008 state runner-up. Fishman has coached many student-athletes who've played at the collegiate and professional levels, too.

“Andy has been one of the most committed and passionate coaches I have ever had the pleasure to work with in my time at Lakota West," Lakota West athletic director Scott Kaufman said in a statement. "His leadership on the court, in the classroom and among our entire coaching staff will be dearly missed. Whenever help was needed, Andy was always there to step up and lead. His work ethic to ensure that all of his students and athletes received his full attention to help them thrive is one several reason for the long-term success of his teams.”

Lakota West won three regional titles and nine district championships. The Firebirds won the GMC title 10 times, including six of the past 10 years. Fishman has received multiple coach of the year honors and has made impact with coaching in Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) competition, too.

Jenny Walters Photography Lakota West girls basketball coach Andy Fishman announced his retirement on Monday. He earned a career record of 497-170 since the 1997-98 season.

"As the only head coach in Lakota West's school history, Coach Fishman has made an incredible impact on that program, school and community," said Bryce McKey, She Hoops Ohio co-founder and director of operations. "His accomplishments are endless from a state championship, to helping kids get to college and almost 500 wins. Andy has had an immense impact on basketball in Southwest Ohio and beyond."

That impact will continue to be felt inside Lakota West where Fishman is a strong advocate for all female sports; he helped to build the Firebirds as one of the top basketball programs in Ohio.

Fishman said the decision to retire was a process, but he knows the timing is right. He doesn't see coaching in his future but didn't rule out helping a basketball program or in the classroom at some point.

"I think you know me pretty well in terms of the passion that I have for our program and the game," Fishman said. "I was never going to be one of those guys that feels like OK you've done this so long so if you want to miss practice or you want to take this trip or give the kids some extra days off so you have more time. That's not who I am. If I couldn't be all in then I need to be to be moving over and doing some other things."

Whether it was a state championship journey, a state runner-up season, the 24/7 nature of coaching or the future of the sport, Fishman was emotional at times reflecting on his career.

Most importantly, he said the people around him have made it a special path. Fishman is proud of the rapport he built with student-athletes, families and the school community.

"You know just a random text from a former player makes your day," Fishman said. "That's the hardest part about stepping away. The flip side of that is they're still there. They don't go away. But, maybe now there's more time to spend time with them. That's good also."

The Lakota West athletic department said the search for a new head coach will begin immediately. Fishman said there is a strong foundation in place.

"The next coach of Lakota West girls basketball needs to love this, have incredible passion, respect for the tradition of Lakota West girls basketball and also an eye to take it even to the next level in the future of where it can be," Fishman said.

