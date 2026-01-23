Lakota West boys basketball team ranked No. 20 nationally by MaxPreps

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lakota West boys basketball team is ranked No. 20 nationally this week by MaxPreps.

The Firebirds (14-1, 9-0 Greater Miami Conference) play at Mason (10-3, 7-2 GMC) Friday night. Lakota West is the only Ohio boys basketball team ranked in the top 25 by MaxPreps this season.

“I’m extremely proud of our team and the national recognition they’ve earned,” Lakota West coach Kelven Moss said. “The rankings reflect the hard work, discipline and commitment they bring every day.”

Lakota West averages 67.7 points and allows 47.9 points per game. The Firebirds are led by several players including junior guard Josh Tyson, who averages 17.2 points, 4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

Junior Bryce Curry averages 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Lakota West has set the program record with 13 consecutive wins this season. The previous program record was 11 consecutive wins which was set during the 1999-2000 season.

“What I love most about how this team is playing is their selflessness,” Moss said. “They trust each other, play for the group, and understand that winning comes from everyone doing their job. We learned that we belong at this level.”

The Firebirds’ only loss came to La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) 72-71 in overtime Jan. 18 at the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational in Kettering.

“A close loss to a top-ten team showed us that the margin is small and that discipline, execution, and focus on every possession matter,” Moss said. “That game helped us because it raised our standards. We now know exactly what championship-level intensity feels like for a full game, and that becomes our new baseline. It also helps us by preparing us for close moments. We've been there, felt the pressure, and understand how important poise and execution are when the game is on the line.”

Lakota West, a 2025 Division I state semifinalist, is preparing for the stretch run of the regular season.

The Ohio high school boys basketball sectional tournament begins Feb. 23.

