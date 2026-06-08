Kings High School softball team earns the Division II state championship

AKRON, Ohio — The Kings High School softball team is a state champion for the first time in program history.

"It's everything I've ever dreamed of," said Kings senior Julia Lowry, who was 3-for-4 with a home run three runs batted in and two runs scored.

"This is my senior year so I get to finish it at the state level winning the state championship. It just means so much."

Kings defeated Westerville Central 12-4 in the Division II state final Sunday night at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

"It feels unbelievable," Kings coach John Schablein said. "It's incredible."

Kings (30-1) concludes its memorable journey with a state title in its first state tournament appearance.

"It was so special," said Kings senior Leah Mitchener, who was 2-for-3 including a home run and three runs batted in. "All the hard work definitely paid off."

Kings, winners of 19 consecutive games, will drive back to Kings Mills Sunday night with the championship trophy and a good deal of history. The Kings softball program dates back to at least the early 1980s, according to the school’s athletic department.

A state title means a great deal to the seniors, who completed their high school career with a 99-17 record.

“We built a path for the next team to come here,” Kings senior pitcher Neely McElhaney said after Saturday’s 7-1 win over Painesville Riverside in a state semifinal. “It means a lot especially as a senior.”

Kings led 1-0 after one inning on Sunday in a game that didn't start until 5:40 p.m., an hour and 40 minutes after the scheduled first pitch.

Kings led 4-0 after two innings. Westerville Central tied the game but Lowry hit the go-ahead home run in the third to give the Knights a 5-4 lead. Kings added seven runs in the sixth inning to secure the state title.

Lowry and her teammates were ecstatic after the game.

"So special; we've been working toward this for forever," Lowry said. "It's been a goal."

Sunday was also the final game for Schablein, who announced his retirement from coaching. Schablein, who also coached at Taylor, Deer Park and Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy since 2010, has an 80-8 record in three years with the program.

“To get this run with these guys in the last year – it means an incredible amount,” Schablein said Saturday night.

Kings was the only Greater Cincinnati softball team in the Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournament this week. Sunday night was this season’s final Ohio High School Athletic Association softball state championship game.

Kings was ranked No. 7 in the season’s final Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association Division II state poll. Westerville Central (28-2) was ranked No. 6.

Kings outscored opponents 60-6 during the postseason tournament.

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