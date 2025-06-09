'It feels amazing' | Lebanon softball team captures Division I state championship

AKRON, Ohio — The Lebanon High School softball team is a state champion for the first time in program history.

Lebanon defeated Centerville 3-1 in the Division I state final at Firestone Stadium Sunday night. Lebanon completes its season with a 28-4 record.

“Words can’t describe how I feel right now,” Lebanon coach Brian Kindell said. “As you know, we’ve had a lot of heartbreak up here. And it’s finally nice to win your last game.”

Lebanon had to wait more than three hours after the originally scheduled first pitch of 4 p.m. Sunday due to rainy weather in the Akron area. After a victorious nine-inning state semifinal Saturday night, the wait was well worth it.

Lebanon jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and didn’t allow a run until the fifth. The Warriors added an insurance run in the sixth inning.

Lebanon junior Sophia Sheidler had nine strikeouts, including striking out a Centerville batter looking to complete the state championship in the seventh.

“It feels amazing,” Sheidler said. “This moment feels so unreal. This moment I’ve been dreaming of since I was a little kid.”

Sheidler allowed just two hits during the game.

“Pitching and defense tonight – that was really the story last night and it was really the story tonight as well,” Kindell said. “We played pretty close to error-free defense. Obviously, Sophia Sheidler is a phenomenal talent and a phenomenal pitcher.”

Offensively, Sheidler was 2-for-4 with a run batted in and a double. Freshman Paislee Stansberry was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Senior Kennedy Jauch was 2-for-4 with a run scored.

For Lebanon, it was a journey of a lifetime this spring. The players and coaches won’t ever forget the state championship weekend in Akron.

“I can’t believe we did it,” Lebanon senior catcher Ella Teubner said. “I had a goal for my freshman year to get here. I couldn’t have dreamed it out any better.”

Lebanon, which won 13 consecutive games, made its first state final appearance for the program since 2017.

Lebanon made its sixth trip to the state Final Four. It was a state runner-up in 2017, 2015, and 2012. It was a state semifinalist in 2023.

"Several players used to call this place (Firestone Stadium) the House of Horrors 10 years ago which honestly for whatever reason it was," Kindell said. "But we got over it today and it just feels - I couldn't be more happy for our team, our seniors, this community and Lebanon City Schools. It really is a really special thing."

Lebanon is the first Greater Cincinnati softball team to win an OHSAA state title since Lakota West in 2022.

This is Lebanon’s first overall team state championship since 1998 (football team), according to athletic director Keith Pantling. This is the first Division I state title overall.

