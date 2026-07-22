CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati returns to the pitch Wednesday night after a two-month hiatus for the FIFA World Cup, hosting Western Conference leader Vancouver Whitecaps at 7:30 p.m.

The break came at a pivotal moment for the club. With 15 games played and 19 remaining, FC Cincinnati sits seventh in a tight Eastern Conference race, still in contention for a playoff spot for a fifth straight year.

WATCH: FC Cincinnati prepares for its big comeback after a two-month break:

FC Cincinnati returns from World Cup break to face Western Conference leader Vancouver

The two-month gap gave the team time to prepare for the home stretch of the season, with everything still on the table.

Wednesday night's match against Vancouver sets up a clash between two US World Cup teammates, with the Whitecaps currently leading the Western Conference.

After Wednesday night's home opener, FC Cincinnati heads up I-71 for the Hell Is Real rivalry match against the Columbus Crew.

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