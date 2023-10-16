Kings High School junior WR Nate Lyman is the WCPO 9 Player of the Week

KINGS MILLS, Ohio — Kings senior wide receiver Nate Lyman and sophomore quarterback Grant Nurre work tirelessly during every free moment of practice to continue a significant connection on the field.

The goal is to perfect the timing of routes and the location of the football based on the leverage of the defender. That work was on display in the Knights' 40-21 win over Little Miami Oct. 13.

"I am extremely proud of him and Grant," Kings football coach Alex Garvin said. "They have great chemistry and trust."

On Monday, Lyman was named the WCPO 9 Player of the Week.

Lyman set a single-game school record with five touchdown receptions in the victory over Little Miami. He had 11 receptions for 231 yards including a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Nurre was 20 of 33 passing for 320 yards and five touchdowns.

Lyman broke the previous school record for touchdown receptions in a game that was held by University of Cincinnati freshman wide receiver Michael Mussari. Mussari, a 2023 Kings graduate, had four touchdown receptions in a game against Milford in 2022.

He has 43 receptions for 918 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns this season for the Knights (5-4), who conclude the regular season against visiting Anderson (8-1) Friday night.

"Nate is most deserving of this (player of the week) award," Garvin said. "He is not only a great player, but an incredible young man and a leader of this team. As one of the few returning contributors from last year's (state semifinalist) team, we have been leaning on him to show the way and he has been great at it."

Kings (5-4) is No. 9 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings. The Knights have clinched a playoff spot, according to computer points analyst Joe Eitel.

A win Friday for Kings would place the Knights anywhere from Nos. 6-10, according to Eitel. A loss would place Kings from Nos. 7-12.

Anderson enters Friday night as the No. 1 seed in Region 8. A loss would place the Raptors anywhere from Nos. 1-5, Eitel said.

"Friday is a big game for us and our guys are really excited," Garvin said. "They know Anderson is a great team and playing good football right now so we have to have a perfect week of practice and be at our best Friday night. The message is to keep pushing, improve every day and leave it all out there. No regrets!"

