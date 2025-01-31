'It's unbelievable' | Aiken boys basketball team enjoys 16-0 record to start season

CINCINNATI — The Aiken boys basketball team created a sign in its locker room on the first day of practice in November. The handwritten message is still there after 16 undefeated games.

The sign simply says “2025 state champs.”

“That’s just the goal; that’s just the mindset,” Aiken coach Derrell Black said. “And these guys want to go all in on it. That’s the only thing they want is a state championship.”

The Falcons (16-0), a Division III program ranked No. 5 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings(regardless of division), have built a strong foundation so as to be prepared for the postseason in February and March.

Aiken is enjoying its best start in program history dating back to 1964, according to athletic director Paul Brownfield.

“It’s unbelievable,” Black said. “It was never a part of my plan going into this year. We thought we were going to be special but not undefeated special. It’s a surreal feeling. The school is buzzing, the kids are happy. Social media loves us so it’s a great feeling. It’s kind of a testament to the hard work we put in over the last three years and more specifically over the last offseason.”

Aiken is the only Cincinnati Public Schools boys basketball team in the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference (CMAC) era to start the season with a 16-0 record. The CMAC started in the 2007-08 school year.

“It’s so special,” Brownfield said. “Seeing our kids — I’ve always said that’s my favorite part of what we do is getting to see our kids go out and do the things that they love, and when they can do it at a higher level it’s almost indescribable.”

Aiken plays at Withrow (3-13) tonight to conclude January and travels to Woodford County, Ky. (10-7) Saturday night before four additional games to conclude the regular season.

Although Aiken is embracing the spotlight, the Falcons aren’t satisfied with a 16-game win streak.

“Stay locked in; (the) 16-0 (record) is cool, 22-0 would be phenomenal,” Black said. “But, making a run in the tournament, cutting down nets with a chance to win the state championship is the goal. It’s been the goal since day one.”

Besides the locker room sign, the coaches and players walk past the 2016 state Final Four team photo banner in the gymnasium. That’s the only time Aiken has reached the state tournament. It serves as a reminder of what Aiken would like to replicate in March at University of Dayton Arena.

“You see that final four team every day,” Black said. “And I tell them you can be this final four team that was special or you can be like a lot of other teams that were just good enough. So just try to keep us hungry by looking at that every day.”

Senior guard Antonio Hutcherson Jr. said the school and community are on cloud nine about the undefeated start.

“It’s been great,” Hutcherson said. “It’s been a long journey. I never thought we would be 16-0 right now. But, it came but we got to finish out the season strong.”

The team has a group text and enjoys sharing a meal or spending time with one another outside of basketball.

There are several talented players in the junior and senior classes and a younger group that is ready to emerge, too.

Senior guard Jaiden Arnold, a Purdue Fort Wayne signee, averages 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals. He surpassed the 1,000 points career milestone this season, too. He has 1,038 points entering tonight’s game.

“Jaiden Arnold is the engine,” Black said. “He keeps us going. He’s been phenomenal. He’s rejuvenated the program, rejuvenated the community, the school, everything. He’s a great kid.”

Senior guard James Burnett Jr., who averages 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals, has led by his competitiveness. He was also named the Cincinnati Public Schools Student-Athlete of the month in January for his excellence in the classroom, in the community and on the basketball court.

“He’s just a big-game guy,” Black said. “You never got to worry about pumping him up. He’s a leader; a phenomenal student in the classroom.”

Junior point guard Antwan Hinton averages 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He’s also an honor roll student who has learned about life from his head coach.

“He taught me to be a better person, a young man,” Hinton said. “He’s a great guy. He cares about everybody. Just a great coach.”

It’s not just about coaching basketball for Black, a Hughes graduate and former Big Red head coach. He wants to lead student-athletes in assisting them in basketball, in college and eventually the workforce.

“My role here is to be a role model,” Black said.

It’s why Aiken doesn’t take anything for granted this season. Everyone is grateful for the journey.

“We want to play each and every game like it’s our last because you never know when it’s going to be your last,” Black said. “And I tell the guys that. We pray before every game. And I say you never know when the ball is going to stop bouncing for you. And so never take the game for granted. And I think that’s embodied our whole season.”

Josh Hardin, Cincinnati Public School District Athletics Manager, said while Aiken is having a “phenomenal year,” he’s also very impressed with what the program represents for the district beyond the basketball court.

“Coach Black and his team of dedicated coaches have gone above and beyond for this program,” Hardin said. “They can be seen fundraising at nearly all FC Cincinnati games and other fundraisers to be able to provide the best for each student-athlete in the program.”

Hardin has no doubts about the future of Aiken basketball this postseason.

“We are looking forward to dancing in March Madness with this group and wish them the best of luck in this historic season,” Hardin said.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter