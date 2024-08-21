'It's going to be awesome': Elder plays at Withrow to kick off football season Thursday

CINCINNATI — Welcome back, high school football.

The season officially kicks Thursday night with the marquee game featuring Elder at Withrow starting at 7 p.m.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Elder senior strong safety Cooper Sandhas said.

Elder, a Division I, Region 4 program and Withrow, a Division II, Region 8 team, agreed to a one-year deal this past offseason.Both teams return plenty of talented players from a season ago.

“It’s going to be a great challenge,” said Elder coach Doug Ramsey, who is entering his 28th season as the head coach. “They have a lot of really good players.”

The season opener is also the head coaching debut of first-year Withrow coach Anthony Berry, a Withrow graduate, who was previously the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.

“We’re going to have a big crowd,” Berry said. “The alumni is going to be supportive. The Withrow Tigers are going to come out. I’m pretty sure Elder is going to come out and I’m sure a lot of the city is going to come out. We’re ready to just put on a show.”

This non-conference game is the first meeting between the programs since 1998. This season opener is Elder’s first Thursday game since a 20-14 win over Middletown at Nippert Stadium on Aug. 29, 2013, according to the Elder athletic department.

“That Week 1 game - it’s a good test,” Ramsey said. “You find out a lot about yourself. We’re going to have to go over to Withrow and play the game and I am sure they will be excited to play and ready to play. It will be one of those things we will have to meet their intensity.”

Elder features several key players including senior tight end Brayden Boeing, a Miami University verbal commit, and senior linebacker Maddox Arnold, a Toledo commit.

Elder has some inexperience overall on the offensive side of the football. The Panthers graduated an all-state quarterback, the two top wide receivers, a fullback and all five offensive linemen.

"It’s been a lot of learning and finding out about people,” Ramsey said.

Still, the Panthers’ senior class has a strong bond and that was evident this past offseason.

Elder changed its defensive outlook and Jay Roden is the defensive coordinator. He has brought plenty of energy to the players.

“It’s more of a zone concept – keep everything in front,” Ramsey said. “It’s predicated on you better be able to tackle. Play your gaps up front and we need guys that can tackle.”

Sandhas said he’s learned a lot of from Roden.

“Play with fire always,” Sandhas said. “Usually we hit every practice; we tackle every time so that’s very fun for us because we love contact. It’s great.”

Withrow earned a school-record 12 wins in 2023 and was a Division II regional finalist. The Tigers graduated some key players and star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is now at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif.

“I feel like we do got something to prove because a lot of people look down on us,” Withrow senior edge rusher Erik Gayle said. “Go look at the rankings. They don’t have us No. 1. I feel disrespected about that for what we did last year.”

Gayle is one of four NCAA Division I college verbal commitments in Withrow’s 2025 class. Gayle, who is verbally committed to Illinois, joins wide receiver Quintin Simmons (Kentucky), wide receiver Carlyun Neal (Eastern Illinois) and running back Jayel Harris (Central Michigan).

Harris rushed for 2,109 yards and 29 touchdowns last season at Purcell Marian. He’s looking forward to being a part of a high-powered offense at Withrow.

“We’ve got everything you need,” Harris said. “We’re here to put on a show Aug. 22 – be here.”

The Tigers' new era is led by Berry, who succeeds former Withrow head coach Kali Jones, who is now at Middletown. Berry said he’s learned a lot in his first preseason as the head coach.

A strong foundation was set last season. Now, the Tigers want the ultimate goal: A state championship.

“Last year we kind of crossed that river getting that 11th win but getting that 12th win and getting close there we just wanted to make sure we fix what we needed to fix to make sure we keep getting over that hump to try to win it all,” Berry said.

Elder, which has seven home games this season, plays host to West Catholic (Mich.) Aug. 30. Withrow plays at Alter (at Kettering Fairmont) Aug. 30.

