'It’s been wonderful' | Mason softball coach Liann Muff stepping down at end of season

MASON, Ohio — Mason High School softball coach Liann Muff will be forever grateful for the connections she has formed as the Comets coach.

Muff announced prior to this softball season that this spring would be her final year of coaching the Greater Miami Conference program. Muff, who has 297 career wins, is in her 15th season as the Mason head coach.

“It’s been an amazing part of my life coaching all these young female athletes all these years,” Muff said.

Muff said this season is bittersweet knowing the countless memories made through the years. The Mason coach said she’s been humbled by the alumni support early this season through phone calls and attendance at games.

“I treasure the relationships,” Muff said.

Muff said she’s also looking forward to a different season of life. Muff and her husband, Martin, have five grandchildren. The couple also likes to travel.

The Mason coach has 297 career wins since taking over for Brian Castner (Mason’s head football coach) in 2011, according to Mason sports information director Dan Hilen. She’s also grateful for the rapport with assistant coaches Jenni Meier and Dave Bell.

Mason is one of the most well-respected softball programs in Ohio. Mason earned trips to the 2013 and 2016 Division I state Final Four. Mason won GMC championships in 2010, 2015, 2016 (co-championship with Lakota East), 2017 and 2018.

Beyond the games, Muff is grateful for the support of the community and the school. She’s enjoyed competing with coaches of other programs in the GMC, too.

“It’s been wonderful,” Muff said.

Mason (3-2) is scheduled to play host to Middletown (0-3) Monday afternoon in the season's first GMC game for both teams.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter