'It's a big accomplishment': Wyoming has a 67-game regular season win streak

WYOMING, Ohio — The names change but the tradition remains a constant every season within the Wyoming High School football program.

"Every year we want to do things better than they've ever been done before," Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock said. "That's always been our motto here. And every time we step out on the practice field we want it to be the best practice we can have. We want to get better every single day. It sounds cliché but that's what we talk about and that's what we practice."

Wyoming (15-1), the Division IV state runner-up in 2022, saw 21 seniors graduate from last season's remarkable journey. The season included Wyoming victorious in 10 shutouts and the Cowboys outscoring their opponents 566-81 overall.

But, the focus is always purely on each week's opponent. That mentality continues this season as Wyoming plays at Ross in the season opener Aug. 18. No one in the Wyoming program is satisfied with past success.

"We had a good year last year and it doesn't stop," said senior quarterback/linebacker Quaid Hauer. "We still expect the same things. We're going to have a good year this year."

The Cowboys enter this year with a 67-game regular-season win streak, which is the top mark for any Ohio high school football program regardless of division.

"We take great pride," said senior slot receiver/linebacker DJ Gray. "It's a big accomplishment. We just focus game by game to keep that win streak going. That's our plan this year."

Wyoming hasn't lost in the regular season since Oct. 23, 2015 (28-20 at Reading).

"It's pretty unbelievable," Wyoming defensive coordinator Chad Seymour said. "I've been coaching for 30 years. When you start talking about... we haven't lost a regular-season game since 2015 — that's kind of weird to say."

This year's seniors have a 37-3 record as a class the first three seasons. Hauer, Gray and senior defensive end/offensive lineman Deuce Wiley are expected to step up for the Cowboys in a significant way this season.

"Those three guys are really great examples for our program," Hancock said. "But, we also have some guys that are just tremendous leaders so we have really good senior leadership. We're pushing forward and really excited about this year and where we're going to go."

Wiley said the team is like a family with a brotherhood that is very strong throughout the year. He can't wait for the team's first home game this season against Monroe on Aug. 25 at Bernie Barre Field at Bob Lewis Stadium.

"It's really, really exciting," Wiley said. "The stands are filled. The student section is rowdy. You hear all the whistles, all the chants, all the yelling. It's really exciting and it's something that I can't even explain."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter