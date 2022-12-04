Wyoming football team completes its season as a Division IV runner-up

CANTON, Ohio — The Wyoming High School football team won't soon forget the 2022 season.

Although the Cowboys completed their season as a Division IV state runner-up Saturday night, the Wyoming senior class certainly has a significant legacy.

Cleveland Glenville defeated Wyoming 26-6 in front of 4,168 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Saturday night. The Cowboys (15-1) are 50-4 the past four seasons with the only losses coming to the eventual state champions.

Wyoming made its fourth state final appearance in program history including the 2018 Division IV state championship, Class AA state champions in 1977 and state runner-up in 1975.

On Saturday, the Cowboys left everything on the field against a Glenville team that was ranked No. 1 in the state in the season's final Associated Press state poll.

The Cowboys trailed 6-0 early in the first quarter before senior running back CJ Hester scored on an 81-yard touchdown run to tie the game. That Hester highlight touchdown set a Division IV state final record for the longest rushing touchdown, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Hester, an Ohio Mr. Football runner-up, finished with 12 carries for 98 yards. He set numerous program records and will be on the state list in several categories. He finished with 103 career rushing touchdowns and 114 overall. He scored 51 touchdowns overall this season.

Defensively, Wyoming was led by junior DJ Gray with seven tackles. Seniors Coleman Jeffers, Matty Mitchell and Tony Blair had six tackles each.

Cleveland Glenville (15-0) was led by junior running back D'Shawntae Jones who had three rushing touchdowns. Senior Braylon West had a game-high 10 tackles.

Wyoming, which made its 10th consecutive playoff appearance and 28th overall, will have a 67-game regular-season win streak entering the 2023 season.

