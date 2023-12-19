Moeller senior RB Jordan Marshall named to the MaxPreps All-America Second Team

CINCINNATI — Moeller senior running back Jordan Marshall was named to the MaxPreps All-America Second Team on Tuesday afternoon.

The 2023 Ohio Mr. Football recipient and Michigan commit was one of only three Ohio players on the overall team.

Lakewood St. Edward offensive lineman Ben Roebuck (Michigan commit) was named to the first team. Springfield senior defensive back Aaron Scott Jr. (Ohio State commit) was named to the second team.

Marshall, who is scheduled to sign with Michigan at 8 a.m. Wednesday, was also named the MaxPreps Ohio high school football player of the year.

Marshall rushed for 1,550 yards and 17 touchdowns this season in 13 games for Moeller (10-5), which was a Division I state semifinalist for a third consecutive season. He had 30 receptions for 394 yards and four touchdowns. He completed his high school career with 4,787 yards rushing.

The school's all-time rushing yards leader became Moeller's first Ohio Mr. Football recipient in November. He is the third Ohio Mr. Football from Greater Cincinnati in the past five years.

East Central senior running back Josh Ringer, a Miami University commit, was named the MaxPreps Indiana high school football player of the year. The Indiana Mr. Football recipient also had a memorable senior season and career.

WCPO Moeller's Jordan Marshall (left) and East Central's Josh Ringer won the MaxPreps state players of the year award, respectively, on Tuesday.

Ringer is scheduled to sign with Miami University on Wednesday and enroll early in January.

He helped to lead East Central (15-0) to an undefeated season this year as the Trojans won their second straight Class 4A state title in late November. Ringer rushed for 2,880 yards (10.3 yards per carry) and 55 touchdowns this season.

Ringer is 14th all-time in Indiana in rushing yards (6,640 yards). He is ninth in state history with 708 points.

