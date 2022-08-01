Highly-rated high school football player Antonio Robinson Jr. enrolls at Beechwood

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — One of Kentucky's top high school football players has enrolled at Beechwood High School for his senior season.

Senior defensive back/slot receiver Antonio Robinson Jr., rated Kentucky's No. 2 player in the 2023 class by the 247 Sports Composite, practiced Monday morning and is fully enrolled at Beechwood.

Beechwood (15-0) is the reigning back-to-back Class 2A state champion. The Tigers, who have a 23-game win streak, open the season at Louisville Fairdale Aug. 20.

Robinson, the son of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Antonio Robinson Sr., verbally committed to Wake Forest in late June. He previously played at Florida Christian High School. Robinson Sr. reportedly told LINK nky last month there was an opportunity to join longtime friend Jordan Nevels to serve as a speed coach for Nevels Fitness, a sports training and fitness facility poised to open this fall in Newport.

"I was a high school coach down in Miami,” Robinson Sr. told LINK nky in July. “I was able to coach my son since eighth grade. That’s definitely been a blessing to be able to do that. Now that he is going into his senior year, I thought maybe I’ll make the move. I wanted to come here to join Nevels Fitness. This is something where my schedule is more flexible — and I get to train athletes from all across the world.”

Robinson Jr., who reportedly had dozens of scholarship offers, is rated a four-star player by 247 Sports and the nation's No. 37 cornerback in the 2023 class by the website.

