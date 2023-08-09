Indian Hill, Moeller and Sycamore prepare for the upcoming football season

CINCINNATI — The high school football season is just eight days away.

Before the first kickoff, there are plenty of storylines to discuss around Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

The WCPO High School Insider Podcast made a visit to the Kenwood Towne Centre Chick-fil-A Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Indian Hill, Moeller and Sycamore football programs.

Indian Hill: Braves return plenty of experience this season

Indian Hill coach John Rodenberg, Moeller coach Bert Bathiany and Sycamore coach Scott Dattilo joined the podcast to discuss their teams before the first Friday night of the season on Aug. 18.

Rodenberg, who is starting his 30th season overall as a head coach including the 26th year in Greater Cincinnati, is in his second season with the Braves.

Indian Hill, which returns more than 20 players from a year ago, opens the season against visiting Roger Bacon Aug. 18.

Indian Hill senior quarterback John Podojil, senior defensive back/wide receiver Danny O'Brien and senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Gabe Oakes joined the discussion on this episode.

Bathiany, the former Lexington Catholic coach, begins his first season with Moeller, which opens the season against visiting Indianapolis Ben Davis Aug. 18 at Mount St. Joseph University.

Moeller: New coach and a new opportunity

Moeller (13-2 in 2022) was in the Division I state semifinals the past two seasons. The Crusaders return plenty of talented players including senior running back Jordan Marshall, who was the Gatorade Ohio player of the year in 2022.

"We all know what happened the last two years," Bathiany said. "And they're hungry. There is no doubt about that. The motivation is there. We are trending upward to get to where we want to be at the end of the year."

Marshall and senior linebacker Kyler Paul discussed Moeller's preseason and how the team is helping others this summer through a special event hosted by the program.

Sycamore: Aviators built bonds this offseason

Sycamore, led by head coach Scott Dattilo, plays host to Kings Aug. 18 and Fairfield Aug. 25.

The Aviators have several seniors who are ready to lead the team this season.

Senior quarterback Seth Truter, senior defensive end Jahad Jabar and senior free safety Elijah Hill reflected upon how the Aviators worked together this offseason to build special bonds throughout the program.

