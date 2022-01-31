Indian Hill hires former Moeller football coach

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Indian Hill High School named four-time state champion John Rodenberg as its next head football coach on Monday morning.

"I'm excited; I think it's a great opportunity," Rodenberg said. "I've known about Indian Hill for a long time. I know they've had great success. "I'm looking forward to just competing in the CHL (Cincinnati Hills League) which is a great league."

Rodenberg led Moeller High School to back-to-back Ohio Division I state titles in 2012 and 2013 and has coached several notable players including Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard and Bengals punter Kevin Huber.

“Coach Rodenberg led my teammates and I to back-to-back state championships while at Moeller High School,” Hubbard said in a statement. “He is a great man and one of my favorite coaches I have come across throughout my career.”

Rodenberg's accolades include four state championship teams, multiple NFL players, more than 30 NCAA Division I, II, and III scholarship players, multiple all-state performers, and he has been recognized as the Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week five times.

“What incredible endorsements from history-making players within the Bengals program," Indian Hill School District Superintendent Kirk Koennecke said in a statement.

"It is thrilling to know when the Cincinnati Bengals take the field in the Super Bowl game, we will watch Sam Hubbard and Kevin Huber – two of Coach Rodenberg’s former student-athletes – in action. “We are so excited to welcome Coach Rodenberg to our team, and we look forward to the unlimited possibilities and opportunities this seasoned professional will bring to our students.”

Rodenberg plans to meet the Indian Hill football families at 8 a.m. Feb. 5 in the school gym.

“Coach Rodenberg has earned an incredible resume of proven leadership and student development,” said Indian Hill athletic director Brian Phelps said in a statement. “He has an in-depth understanding of how to grow student-athletes to be their very best; we are thrilled he is committed to being part of our Brave family.”

Rodenberg has coached high school football in Indiana the pst four seasons.

The 1982 La Salle High School graduate spent the past two seasons at Roncalli High School where led the Indianapolis-area program to the Class 4A state title in 2020. Roncalli had a 12-1 record and was a 4A regional finalist in 2021.

"I'm really happy at Roncalli and it's a great school," Rodenberg said. "But, obviously my wife (Sue) and I we wanted to get back to Cincinnati. I didn't have a timetable. I wanted a good opportunity in Cincinnati."

Prior to Roncalli, Rodenberg coached two seasons (2018-19) at Lawrence Central, a Class 6A program in Indianapolis.

This upcoming season will be Rodenberg's 29th year as a head coach including his 25th season in Greater Cincinnati.

"I could've stayed at Roncalli a few more years but I didn't know whether this opportunity to come back to Cincinnati would exist or whether I just need to retire at Roncalli and come home in about five or seven years," Rodenberg said.

"It happened by surprise but I'm glad I'm coming home."

Rodenberg had an 80-41 record at Moeller in 10 seasons with the Greater Catholic League South division program. Moeller won four Greater Catholic League South division titles under Rodenberg including two outright (2011 and 2013).

The longtime high school coach started his head coaching career at McNicholas in 1994. It was there where he coached longtime Huber, a former University of Cincinnati standout.

"I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for Coach Rodenberg,” Huber said in a statement. “He instilled the discipline and drive I needed to reach my goals. I’m excited to watch his continued success with the Indian Hill Braves.”

Rodenberg led Covington Catholic to the Kentucky 3A state title in 2006. He also coached one season at Roger Bacon prior to being named the Moeller coach.

Indian Hill, a Division IV, Region 16 program, is looking forward to having Rodenberg start his plan for the team.

"My goal is to come in, express the vision, get the process going and do the things that I've been doing at Moeller, at CovCath and Roncalli," Rodenberg said.

Indian Hill announced in November 2021 it was seeking a new head coach.

Rodenberg succeeds former Indian Hill head coach Tony Arcuri at the school. Arcuri had a 64-23 record in eight years with the best winning percentage in Indian Hill program history.

Indian Hill (5-5, 5-2 CHL in 2021) is scheduled to open the season at 2021 Division IV regional finalist McNicholas Aug. 19. Indian Hill plays host to Northwest Aug. 26.

