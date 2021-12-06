High School Insider: Greater Cincinnati celebrates three state football titles

CINCINNATI — Winton Woods football coach Chad Murphy arrived home around 5 a.m. Friday but he didn't seem to mind at all.

In fact, Murphy was all smiles two days later, reflecting on a state championship journey that no one at Winton Woods will ever forget.

"It's just been a little surreal," Murphy said Sunday afternoon. "It's like it's set in but it hasn't. Do you know what I mean? It still seems like we're probably going to practice tomorrow and that kind of stuff. It's been wild."

Murphy joined the WCPO High School Insider podcast to reflect on the Warriors' Division II state title.

Winton Woods defeated Akron Archbishop Hoban 21-10 in the Division II state final Dec. 2 in Canton to capture the state championship.

"It was finally mission accomplished," Murphy said. "Like you said - 16 weeks is a long time. A lot of blood, sweat and tears go into it - behind the scenes stuff."

Winton Woods was one of three schools to capture state football titles this past week.

Mike Dyer/WCPO The Winton Woods High School football team defeated Akron Archbishop Hoban 21-10 in the Division II state final Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Beechwood captured the Kentucky Class 2A state title with a 23-21 win over Lexington Christian at Kroger Field.

Clinton-Massie had a dramatic rally on Friday to defeat Youngstown Ursuline 29-28 thanks to a two-point conversion with 45 seconds left in the Ohio Division IV state final.

Mike Dyer/WCPO Clinton-Massie rallied from a 21-point deficit in the second half to defeat Youngstown Ursuline 29-28 in the Division IV state final Friday in Canton.

Clinton-Massie coach Dan McSurley reflected on how much the seniors impacted the football program and a two-point conversion attempt in Canton that won't ever be forgotten in Clinton County.

