Clinton-Massie comes from behind to win state title

Photo by Mike Dyer
Posted at 1:42 PM, Dec 03, 2021
CANTON, Ohio — A touchdown with less than a minute left, and a two-point conversion run, capped Clinton-Massie's three-touchdown comeback and a 29-28 win over Youngstown Ursuline in the Division IV high school football state title game on Friday.

The Falcons' Kody Zantene rushed for a 1-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds left in the game. Cody Vanhoose scored on the following two-point conversion to give Clinton-Massie its first and only lead.

Clinton-Massie trailed 28-7 with less than six minutes left in the third quarter after Ursuline's Brady Shannon's threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Dean Boyd to put the Fighting Irish up by three touchdowns.

The Falcons finished the game scoring 15 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters. This was Clinton-Massie's third state title after winning back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

