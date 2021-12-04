Beechwood wins second straight KHSAA 2A state championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beechwood became back-to-back state champs Friday, winning the KHSAA 2A state championship 23-21.

The Tigers faced a familiar foe at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field, playing Lexington Christian in a rematch of last year's championship in which Beechwood won by one.

Beechwood took control of the first half, scoring on the opening possession and never looking back. The Tigers were up 20-7 at halftime, but LCA came roaring back. A defensive touchdown off a fumble gave LCA a 21-20 lead in the third quarter.

Jake Conrad's 36-yard field goal lifted Beechwood to a 23-21 lead with less than two minutes left in the game. While LCA was able to get the ball down to Beechwood's end of the field, they were unable to convert on fourth down, giving the ball back to the Tigers.

Cam Hergott was selected as the game's most valuable player.

Beechwood is the third Greater Cincinnati football team to win a state championship this week. Trailing 28-7 in the third quarter, Clinton-Massie pulled off a "surreal" comeback to win the OHSAA Division IV state championship. Winton Woods handily defeated Akron Archbishop Hoban Thursday to win the Division II championship. Badin lost a close Division III state final against Chardon.

