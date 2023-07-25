Elder, Gamble Montessori, Oak Hills, Western Hills football ready for season

CINCINNATI — Welcome back, high school football.

With the season just three weeks away, the WCPO High School Insider Podcast is previewing the upcoming football campaign.

Coaches and players from Elder, Gamble Montessori, Oak Hills and Western Hills discussed the upcoming season Tuesday afternoon at the Western Hills Chick-fil-A on Glenway Avenue.

Elder football coach Doug Ramsey discusses his game-day routine

Elder (10-3 record in 2022) returns several key players on the offensive and defensive lines for coach Doug Ramsey, who enters his 27th season at the helm.

The Panthers open the season with four consecutive home games including against Pickerington North Aug. 18.

Senior left tackle Jacob Schorsch (6-6, 290 pounds), a Miami University verbal commit, discusses the tradition of Elder football while Ramsey reflected on his coaching career including his game-day routine on Friday. Senior defensive end Liam McKenna also joined the discussion.

Gamble Montessori: "We are about to do something special this year'

Gamble Montessori (7-4 in 2022) won its first conference championship in program history last season. Coach Rob Rachel discussed the Gators' mindset after it made its second straight postseason appearance in 2022.

Senior running back Brent Thompson discusses the Gamble Montessori program, just a season after he broke the single-season school rushing yards record. Senior defensive lineman Desmond Davis and senior defensive back Ricky Trimble joined the podcast, too.

Gamble Montessori opens the season Aug. 19 against visiting New Miami at Stargel Stadium.

Oak Hills: 'The expectations are higher'

Oak Hills (5-6 record in 2022) continues to transform the program after being winless in 2021. Coach Justin Roden discussed the elevated expectations within the Highlanders' program.

Sophomore inside linebacker Max Rhodes along with junior wide receiver/quarterback/defensive back Max Supe joined the discussion as Oak Hills opens the season at Turpin Aug. 18.

'We've hit the ground running': New Western Hills coach eager to start season

Western Hills coach Derek Webster was named the Mustangs coach in January after being the Mason County defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. Western Hills (5-6 in 2022) earned its first playoff appearance since the 2000 season last year.

Senior wide receiver/defensive back Daronte Copeland and senior quarterback/defensive back Marqco Zanders discussed what they've learned this summer with the implementation of a new offense and defense.

Western Hills starts this season with four consecutive road games including a trip to Canton GlenOak Aug. 18 with a visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the weekend schedule.

Wednesday was the first of six special events at Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A restaurants. The podcast will highlight Beechwood and Covington Catholic July 26 at Fort Wright.

WCPO High School Insider Podcast schedule at Chick-fil-A restaurants (2 p.m. start)



