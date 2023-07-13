'It's just a classic, iconic place': Elder football has four straight home games at The Pit

CINCINNATI — Elder senior defensive lineman Henry Heitz feels the electricity in the air when he and his teammates walk down the hill at The Pit on a Friday night.

"This is something you can't get anywhere else," Heitz said. "You got a bowl right here. You got the cheering section. People pack in here. It's just a classic, iconic place to be."

The Elder football team will sense that pregame anticipation plenty of times this season. The Panthers (10-3 in 2022) have six home games including the first four weeks.

Elder opens the season with a good test against visiting Pickerington North on Aug. 18. Pickerington North has several talented players including senior running back Sam Williams-Dixon who is verbally committed to Ohio State.

"They called us for a one-year contract and they're willing to come to our place," Elder coach Doug Ramsey said. "So usually when that happens a team is pretty good. It will be a good start for us to find out what we got."

The first four home games include Saints Neumann Goretti Catholic High School (Philadelphia) on Aug. 25, Springboro on Sept. 1 and a heavily-anticipated matchup against reigning two-time Division I state champion Lakewood St. Edward on Sept. 9.

While there is plenty of time between now and the season opener, Ramsey likes how the Panthers are preparing for the season with plenty of experience on both sides of the ball.

Elder is seeking a new starting quarterback with senior Ryan Schachleiter, senior Ryan Brass and junior Eli Roden as the candidates.

The offensive line has talent and experience including senior 6-foot-6, 290-pound left tackle Jacob Schorsch who is verbally committed to Miami University.

"Coach Ramsey has been emphasizing the three Ts which is team, tradition and toughness," Schorsch said. "That's what we've really been on this year so far this summer. It means a lot honestly because you look back at the tradition here - there is nothing like it. There is nothing around in Northern Kentucky, Greater Cincinnati that has the tradition like us. Traditionally we're a tough team."

Ramsey said both sides of the line will be key for the Panthers.

"We've got two or three guys back on the defensive line," Ramsey said. "Three to five guys back on the offensive line. That's really big for us. You know we want to try and run the ball when we can and having linemen back really helps us with that."

The expectation is the experience on defense should help the Panthers to not give up a lot of points.

Some of the players to watch include Heitz, senior linebacker Josh Dugan, junior linebacker Maddox Arnold and senior defensive back Luke Fortkamp.

"This is a very senior-focused defense especially on the front seven," Heitz said. "Defensively we've been focusing on just doing your job. I think that's the biggest thing is guys on other teams it's all about, 'me, me, me' and the ego they're trying to make the play. But as long as you're in your spot everybody can get a chance to make a play."

Philip Lee/WCPO Elder senior defensive lineman Henry Heitz grew up in Delhi Township watching Elder football games. He says there is an electric atmosphere at The Pit before each game as the Panthers take the field.



Ramsey, who enters his 27th season with 210 career wins, is still energized by coaching and the ability to compete in games where the Panthers aren't always favored.

"I've always said this is a great place to work with the support and the expectations," Ramsey said. "And it means something to a lot of people and I think these kids understand that. And the work ethic that they have. We're not always the most talented team. But, our guys will battle you."

Former Elder player Drew Ramsey, Doug's son, joins his father and older brother, former Elder quarterback Peyton Ramsey, on the coaching staff this season.

Peyton Ramsey is coaching the quarterbacks while Doug is coaching the running backs. Drew Ramsey is a junior varsity assistant and also helping with the running backs.

"It's fun," Doug Ramsey said. "Having two of my sons that are now coaching. He (Drew) always loved being around here and now he's a part of what we're doing. I think he's going to really enjoy it. It's awesome."

