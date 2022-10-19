High School Insider: Gamble Montessori captures first conference football title

The Gamble Montessori High School football team captured its first conference championship in program history this past weekend.

"It was unimaginable," junior center/defensive lineman Desmond Davis said. "This program has been going up and up. We just keep getting better and better every year. I love it."

Gamble Montessori coach Rob Rachel is very proud of the program which has persevered the past few seasons. "I am so extra proud of them," Rachel said.

But, don't think for a moment that the Gators (6-3) are finished with their goals this season. Gamble Montessori is No. 12 in the Division V, Region 20 computer points standings.

Rachel along with junior running back/linebacker Brent Thompson and junior center/defensive lineman Desmond Davis joined the WCPO High School Insider podcast to reflect upon the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Blue division title.

"We can see a difference in the attitude of the players this year," Gamble Montessori athletic director David Miller said. "Last year we had a chance and we just didn’t perform in the CCPA (Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy) game. Last year we made the playoffs for the first time and we are looking good this this year. Everyone is real excited. The team has a little bit of an edge this year."

Week 10 brings plenty of storylines around Greater Cincinnati high school football. You will hear from Withrow coach Kali Jones as the Tigers clinched at least a share of the CMAC Red division title.

Madeira coach Chris Stewart discusses Friday's game against Wyoming which will be for the Cincinnati Hills League between the undefeated teams.

You will also hear from Highlands coach Bob Sphire as the Bluebirds defeated host Covington Catholic 32-21 to snap the Colonels' nine-game win streak in the rivalry series.

Plus, a look ahead to the final Friday of the Ohio regular season with the playoffs on the horizon.

