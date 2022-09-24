Watch Now
High school football scores for Week 6

Today's game of the week is Covington Catholic and Cooper, but crews will be spread across the Tri-State.
Posted at 8:53 PM, Sep 23, 2022
It's finally football weather in the Tri-State — just in time for our Week 6 games!

Friday Frenzy crews are in Northern Kentucky for Covington Catholic at Cooper, the Game of the Week, but that doesn't mean our crews aren't all over the Tri-State. Our cameras will be at Madeira vs. Reading, Woodward vs. Western Hills, La Salle vs. Moeller, St. X vs. Elder West Clermont vs. Kings and more.

Friday's slate has one change: Princeton High School postponed its game against Fairfield due to a hoax that forced classes to dismiss early Friday. The game, which was set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Fairfield High School, has been reset to Saturday at 7 p.m.

The matchup is a major game in the Greater Miami Conference. The Vikings (6-1) are aiming to break the Indians' undefeated streak so far in the 2022 season.

Find the full list of games and their updated scores below:

