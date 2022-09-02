High school football schedules, scores for Week 3

CINCINNATI — It's Week 3 of the high school football season and our crews are all over the Tri-State.

Friday Frenzy's Game of the Week is Badin at Withrow. While the two teams are in different divisions, their coaches are hoping to give players a challenge early on this regular season.

This is the first meeting between the programs since 2003, adding a level of anticipation.

Crews will also be at Western Hills vs. New Richmond, Colerain vs. Fairfield, Milford vs. Loveland and more. Find the full list of games below.

