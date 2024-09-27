High school football games postponed as Hurricane Helene brings high winds, strong downpours

Friday night lights won't be shining at multiple high school football games Friday, after weather threats prompted multiple schools to postpone.

Several districts have made the decision to postpone games as Hurricane Helene brings torrential rain and high winds to the Tri-State.

Here are the games that won't happen Friday as planned (some of this information comes from our newsgathering partners LINK NKY):



Cooper vs. Highlands: The game has been postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday.



The game has been postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday. Walton-Verona vs. Bracken County: The game has been postponed from Friday to Saturday at 3 p.m.



The game has been postponed from Friday to Saturday at 3 p.m. Ludlow vs. Pendleton County: The game has been postponed, but a new date has not been announced yet.



The game has been postponed, but a new date has not been announced yet. Scott vs. Conner: The game has been moved to Saturday at noon.



The game has been moved to Saturday at noon. Dixie Heights vs. Boone County: The game has been moved to Saturday at noon.



The game has been moved to Saturday at noon. Paul Lawrence Dunbar vs. Simon Kenton: Postponed, no makeup date announced yet.



Postponed, no makeup date announced yet. Marion County vs. Dayton, Ky.: Postponed to Saturday at 5 p.m.



WCPO will update this story if more schools decide to postpone games.

