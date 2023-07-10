'He's at the top of his game:' Talon Fisher ready for his fourth year as the starting QB

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield High School football program is like family to senior quarterback Talon Fisher.

"This is where my home is," Fisher said. "If I could stay here for the rest of my life I would. I mean this is a perfect place. Love Coach (Jason) Krause, love my team. Everybody is supportive. We all work hard, push each other every day and we get to it."

As Fisher, 18, prepares for his fourth year as the starting quarterback, he wants a special season filled with significant aspirations.

"Win the state championship — that's what it's been," said Fisher, who committed to the United States Naval Academy last week. "I've been here for four years. We've been wanting to do it since day one. This is my year to do it, my team's year to do it. We're all ready to grind."

Fisher, a Division I second-team all-state quarterback as a junior, threw for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He rushed for 1,566 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Summer football practice at Fairfield High School

The dual threat elevated his game to another level this offseason with a work ethic and effort in the weight room that is difficult to match.

"To be a four-year starter is very rare, especially in the Greater Miami Conference," Fairfield coach Jason Krause. "You don't see it very often in our conference. For him to be that guy - his growth and development each year has been tremendous. I think right now he's at the top of his game. I think you will see a tremendous season out of him with his feet and with his arm. I think people will see a better ball thrower, a better decision-maker in the passing game."

Fairfield (7-4 in 2022) will be tested in the season opener when it plays at Huber Heights Wayne (6-5) on Aug. 18 before the nine-game Greater Miami Conference schedule.

It's a challenge that Fisher enjoys as a leader among his teammates. He is one of 23 seniors.

"We push each other hard," Fisher said. "We don't take it as bad criticism. We take it good. We absorb and we learn from it. I can't believe we've grown so much as a family already this quick. But, I feel like years after this we will still be a family because we all work hard together."

While Fisher's statistics along with his physical and mental toughness are very impressive, it's his leadership that has an equal amount of impact.

"I just think the way he lifts in the weight room does it all," Krause said. "The way he grinds in there. He's the strongest kid on our football team and he's our quarterback. So the passion that he has in that weight room — again it's contagious. And when everybody sees that guy putting 315 (pounds) on the rack and benching it for reps - it's impressive No. 1 but No. 2 he's not taking any reps off in that weight room. I think that really, it spills over into our guys."

Fairfield has several other players to watch this season including junior wide receiver/defensive back Noah King, junior cornerback/wide receiver Derion Prophett and senior linebacker Jordan Baker, who had 62 tackles including five sacks last season, according to the GMC statistics.

The team had an extra bounce in its step Monday morning as it practice on the new turf at Fairfield Stadium. The previous turf had been in place for the past 11 years.

"I told the coaches today, the new turf probably extended my coaching career three or four years," said Krause, who enters his 27th season overall as a head coach. "My legs are going to feel a little bit better after this practice. I can just tell the way the turf feels. Love doing this and couldn't imagine doing anything else."

